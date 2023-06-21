Massive $255 Million Project Backed by NASCAR Champion Joey Logano Receives Huge Boost in Latest Development

For all the trophies a NASCAR driver wins on the track, it is only what he does for the community and people around him that he is remembered for, that is the ‘generational legacy’ of the driver. This is what Joey Logano told Kenny Wallace a few days ago. And it seems the two-time Cup Series champion does put his money where his mouth as per the latest developments coming out of Huntersville, North Carolina.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning proposal on Tuesday from Treenail Development, a Davidson-based developer for a $255 Million mixed-use development project, Town 1.

Details about the project and Joey Logano’s involvement

As per the Charlotte Observer, the project will include 747 multi-family homes, a seven-story parking deck, and three two-story commercial buildings. The project will be spread over a total area of around 70-72 acres with a planned 413,900 square feet of non-residential space, with areas to be earmarked for assorted retail outlets, restaurants, and warehousing.

Interestingly, the area is already the home of Clutch Studios, the film production center owned by Logano. The Team Penske driver has owned 1/3rd of the total project area for close to 12 years and said in May that expanding his business in the area was important to him, making him latch on to this project. On top of it, the Joey Logano Foundation is pledging $500,000 toward ensuring that some of the affordable housing units will be used for foster families and graduates earning 50% of the median income for the next 15 years.

What does the Joey Logano Foundation do?

The Joey Logano Foundation has been active since 2013 and has invested over $5 Million in various organizations across the country to support young children and young adults during different times in their lives.

The Foundation seeks to use the public platform and help organizations that raise awareness and work for people in crisis to create supportive communities in times of adversity. All said and done, and even according to Logano, he can retire with as many championships to his name, but it is the groundwork and what he gives back to the society that will determine his legacy. And based on the current trajectory, he is truly on the right path.