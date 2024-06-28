Josh Berry Grateful to Biggest Supporter Dale Earnhardt Jr. For NASCAR Career Progress

Josh Berry’s introduction to the world of NASCAR’s big leagues came out of being at the right place at the right time. This was courtesy of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series team. Along with being available to grab whatever opportunity that came his way, Berry proved that he was a talent with caliber for the Cup Series if given the chance.

The former JR Motorsports driver in the junior Xfinity Series, Berry’s big break came when he was elected as the driver to fill in for an injured Chase Elliott last year. With the 33-year-old behind the wheel of one of the best entries in the sport driven by a champion, the Tennessee native made an impression on the Cup Series field with his results.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports for whom Berry drove in the Xfinity Series played a major role in his climb to success in stock car racing’s highest echelon. Berry elaborated on how the former driver himself coached him during his substitution days at HMS which ultimately led to a full-time opportunity at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“He gave me a life-changing opportunity to move to North Carolina and drive his late models. To go through that and then work together and race with him as much as I did, it means a lot to have his support. Obviously, he’s done a lot for me, but he’s been a great friend for me.”

“Thinking back to last year and the HMS opportunity, he was calling me a couple of times a week just checking in on me, pumping me up or just talking to me about everything and now that’s kind of coming back with all this going on.”

He added, “He does not hesitate to reach out to me and ask how I’m doing if I need help or whatever, and it just really shows you the character that he has.”

Berry currently finds himself out of a full-time ride for next year as SHR plans to shut shop by the end of 2024.

Josh Berry’s crew chief on their uncertain future in NASCAR

Kevin Harvick‘s former crew chief who teamed up with Berry during the 2024 season after the veteran’s retirement, Rodney Childers also spoke on the kind of personality Josh Berry is what the future holds for the duo in the sport.

Touching on how SHR’s shutdown has left Berry and Childers both in muddy waters, the #4 crew chief spoke on whether they can keep their partnership alive.

“I’ve been a huge supporter of his and honestly he’s been a huge supporter of mine. I would love to stay with him. I don’t know if that can happen. We both have a alot of different things going on, it seems to change every two hours.” – Rodney Childers.

Josh Berry’s appearance in the field during the 2025 Cup Series season is also debatable as the SHR driver is yet to inform the fraternity of his future.