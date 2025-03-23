Josh Berry’s Vegas Win a Big Fluke? Former Teammates Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece Deliver Verdict

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas may have caught many off guard, but his former teammates sensed that his breakthrough was just around the corner. Despite finishing 27th overall in his first full-time NASCAR Cup season last year, Berry had shown flashes of speed with two top-5 and two top-10 finishes, many times in contention for a higher spot.

Chase Briscoe, Berry’s ex-teammate and current driver of the #19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, remarked that the Wood Brothers Racing driver’s success was hardly unexpected. Reflecting on his performance, Briscoe confidently stated, “Josh was gonna win a race. Like, there was never a question. Even in the 4 car last year, there was weeks where he was up in the mix and it just never ended up playing out where he was able to win the race.”

He added, “Josh is a great race car driver, the 21 car’s a great car too. I would say it surprised me how early in the season they were able to win… But yeah, I wouldn’t say it surprised me that Josh won by any means.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Preece, another one of Berry’s former colleagues from his Stewart-Haas Racing days, lauded the Hendersonville native’s recent victory. Preece noted that while casual observers might not have seen Berry’s win coming, those in the know, like himself, were well aware of his capabilities.

Preece’s own journey to the Cup Series mirrors that of Berry, having worked on his skills in local modified racing circuits before making his mark in the national series. Notably, Preece secured a podium finish as well alongside Berry winning his debut Cup race, matching his career-best third place at Vegas.

As for Berry, his season has been a mixed bag so far: among his five starts, he finished one race in top-5 [at Phoenix] and celebrated a win at Las Vegas. However, the rest of his races saw him finishing 37th at Daytona due to a DNF, 25th at Atlanta, and 26th at COTA.

Kenny Wallace comments on the fickle-mindedness of the NASCAR community

While new winners in NASCAR often face their share of criticism on social media, largely due to the disappointment of fans whose favorites didn’t clinch the victory, Kenny Wallace offered a fresh perspective on this phenomenon. Addressing NASCAR fans, he said,

“What happens when someone like that wins is that NASCAR becomes more popular. You’re gonna have some people that are still going, ‘I don’t like NASCAR!’ Cause, ‘My driver wrecked out’, is what they really mean … So, you’re gonna see a lot of good this week from all the fans because somebody new has won.”

Despite the usual backdrop of critiques, Josh Berry has largely been spared from harsh judgments, likely owing to his composed presence on the track. His calmness seems to have softened the usual blows from fans, allowing his achievement to be seen in a more positive light. It remains to be seen how he performs as NASCAR prepares to go live from Homestead-Miami this Sunday.