“I’m Concerned for Kyle Busch”: RCR Driver’s Off-Track Performance Against Austin Dillon Evokes Reactions from Fans

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch, though once the gold standard on the racetrack, has recently found himself in choppy waters performance-wise. Despite the current dry spell, few can argue against the mettle that carried him to the pinnacle of stock car racing.

Advertisement

While he entered motorsports early on, Busch didn’t let schoolwork fall by the wayside. He graduated with honors from Durango High School in Las Vegas ahead of schedule to devote himself entirely to racing. That same year, he made his ARCA RE/MAX Series debut at Lowe’s Motor Speedway.

However, in a fun change, a recent video shared by Bleacher Report hinted that most of Busch’s classroom knowledge may have faded into the rearview. In a playful quiz segment modeled after “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”, Busch and Austin Dillon were tested on everything from geography to literature.

When asked how many continents exist, Busch missed the mark with “nine,” but Dillon correctly answered, “seven.” Things only went further south when asked about the author of Romeo and Juliet. Dillon aced it with “Shakespeare,” while Busch threw out “Beethoven,” drawing raised eyebrows from fans.

The two did find common ground when asked what caterpillars become, correctly answering “butterflies.” But when quizzed on the process by which plants make their food, Busch waved the white flag with “I don’t know,” while Dillon delivered “photosynthesis” without missing a beat.

A trick question brought some redemption: “If you have three apples and take away two, how many do you have?” Busch nailed it with, “So, I took them away. So, I have two. See, it’s a trick question. I hated those, man.” Dillon followed suit.

But the wheels came off again when they were asked how many states are in the United States. Busch answered “48,” while Dillon took a wild swing with “82.” Both were wide of the mark.

They did manage to correctly identify that all months have 28 days and pegged water’s freezing point at “32 degrees Fahrenheit.” On the final question about the world’s largest ocean, Dillon scored with “Pacific,” while Busch guessed “Atlantic.”

In the end, Dillon edged out Busch with a score of 8 to 5.

Fans watching from the sidelines had a field day. “I’m concerned for Kyle Busch,” one wrote, while another quipped, “Was Kyle homeschooled?” One viewer joked, “Even Brexton (Kyle Busch’s kid) could probably get these,” while another chimed in, “Oh my god, Kyle, I’m glad you can drive, but I didn’t realize it was all you can do.”

Still, Busch has never pretended to be a bookworm. He’s often shared that while his mother had dreams of him becoming an orthodontist, he always had one foot on the throttle.

With Brexton and Lennix now coming of age, maybe it’s time the Busch household considered a tutor just in case their report cards don’t match their lap times, and maybe not try to teach them himself at home.