President Trump’s NASCAR Visit to Daytona in 2025 Reportedly Cost Secret Service Upwards of $500,000

Neha Dwivedi
Published

February 16, 2025, Daytona, Fl, United States: U.S President Donald Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter Carolina Trump, arrives to attend the NASCAR Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway, February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida

Last year, President Donald Trump made an iconic appearance at the Daytona 500 race, just a few weeks after being inaugurated into his second term as the White House Commander in Chief. For that very reason alone, having him be a part of the spectacle did not come cheap.

Trump was part of a ceremonial lap around the tri-oval ahead of the main event. Once he safely entered the track’s interior, his driver piloted him around the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the presidential state car, an armored Cadillac limousine dubbed “The Beast.” Records recently released by the Secret Service reveal the visit cost $561,842.63, with hotel payments accounting for more than half of that figure.

Trump’s Super Bowl appearance cost more than $120,000, with roughly $7,000 paid to the NFL and the remainder covering agent lodging.

This week, the Secret Service furnished FOS with Daytona 500 expense reports, along with records for two additional Trump outings from early 2025. These included the NCAA Division I men’s wrestling championship in Philadelphia in March and UFC 314 in Miami in April.

The agency logged expenses of $65,252.31 and $45,310 for those respective trips. Across these three sporting events, the Secret Service disclosed nearly $675,000 in total expenditures. Among the first three competitions Trump attended during his second term, however, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 on February 16 proved by far the costliest for the agency, according to the documentation.

Protecting Trump, his son Eric, his daughter-in-law Lara, and two grandchildren cost the Secret Service $561,842.63, itemized as $335,448.26 distributed across 11 hotels, with individual payments ranging from approximately $8,300 to north of $75,000 at an official Walt Disney World property. An event company received $213,738.20 for tents, fans, Heaters, etc.

The agency spent $8,832.00 on a Purchase Adjustment, also classified as “Lodging/Temporary Duty.” Daytona International Speedway collected $3,544.18 for bike racks. Bubbles Car Wash billed $279.99 for All Fleet Management services. Trump’s motorcade completed a ceremonial lap around the circuit.

Operating in Daytona Beach’s smaller market meant agents predominantly secured accommodations in Orlando, situated roughly an hour distant. The expense ledgers show the financial burden the federal government shoulders to accommodate Trump’s sporting passions and to safeguard him as he zigzagged across the country to attend sporting events throughout the year.

