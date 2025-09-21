mobile app bar

Kenny Wallace Calls B.S. on Jeff Burton’s Claim About NASCAR Not Being Influenced By TV

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace watches the kids go-cart race, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Bishop.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace watches the kids’ go-cart race on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Bishop. © Annie Rice/Caller-Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has never been afraid to stir the pot. His popularity — especially on social media — comes from his willingness to tell it like he sees it and call out others for what they say or do.

Wallace is currently challenging the claim of longtime friend, former NASCAR Cup driver, and current TV analyst Jeff Burton, who said that NASCAR is not beholden to or influenced by its TV partners.

Even though NASCAR will receive nearly $8 billion over the eight-year span of its current rights agreement with FOX, NBC, Amazon, and TNT/CW, Burton insists that officials will make their own decisions and not be swayed by TV networks, even on rumored changes to the current playoff system.

“Hold on a second, I hear that all the time,” Burton said while guesting on this week’s edition of the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “I want to be clear about something, and I’m in these meetings: TV doesn’t make these decisions, okay? NASCAR makes these decisions.

“When this format that we are currently racing under, I was in every damn meeting. TV didn’t make that decision. They had a seat at the table, as did drivers, as did car owners, as did the tracks. TV didn’t say, ‘here’s your format, this is what we’re doing.’ That’s not how that happened.

“And the fact people think that’s how it happened, I don’t know where that’s coming from. And if anyone thinks TV wrote a prescription on here’s how you’re going to do this, that’s bulls**t!”

Now, it’s hard to argue with a guy once known as “The Mayor” of NASCAR for his even keel, fair-minded, and transparent approach to the sport.

Okay, You Call B.S., Now It’s My Turn to Call B.S. On You

After Burton called BS, Wallace fired right back and called BS on him.

Wallace, the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, was highly skeptical of Burton’s claims that he had been in meetings with NASCAR and other groups, as he suggested.

“He said TV don’t have anything to do with NASCAR, they don’t make any decisions. I know, because I’m in the meetings,” Wallace said, mimicking Burton’s words.

That prompted Wallace to quip back, “Really? Maybe not NBC, but guess who worked for FOX Sports for 14 years? Me. Mwah. I mean, when you think about things like the LA Coliseum out there in LA, when we ran three years in a row out there, that was FOX Sports. Dirt at Bristol.

“Listen, I love Jeff Burton. He is the man. I could never ever go against him. But, you know, there’s a lot more to this than meets the eye. Okay?”

Somehow, it seems like this feud between longtime friends is just getting warmed up. As Wallace often likes to say on his daily videocast, “Stay tuned!”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these