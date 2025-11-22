Kenny Wallace Defends Joey Logano, Attacks NASCAR Fans Who Targeted the Penske Driver

When a video surfaced on Instagram showing Joey Logano sporting a completely bald head during a public appearance in Huntersville to help launch new construction, reactions spread quickly. Some applauded the sharp, badass style he unveiled, while others worried about his health and reached out to make sure he was okay. A separate group ignored everything and simply mocked him.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace stepped in to defend the Team Penske driver. He delivered a blunt response to those critics in his Instant Reaction YouTube video, stating that whether Logano lost his hair or simply chose to shave it, the fans ridiculing him were out of line.

Wallace even argued that many of the people making jokes were projecting their own insecurities. As he put it, “There’s a lot of people that are insecure, and they’re poking fun at him, and they’re just making jokes because Joey has gone through a lot. Joey was part of the men’s hair club. He was wearing a toupee for a little bit.”

Wallace further assumed that Logano likely reached a breaking point and decided to take matters into his own hands. “Just said, “F*ck it, I’m going to shave my head.” That’s what he said. That’s exactly the way it went down. And he just shaved his head,” he explained, adding that Logano’s wife had probably encouraged him with a simple, “‘You look good, honey.'”

The former NASCAR driver even lauded Logano’s new look, saying, “Joey looks just fine.”

He then turned his attention back to the fans who crossed the line. “At least he doesn’t smell. At least his breath doesn’t stink. And he’s got nice teeth. You know the reason I’m saying all that? Most of the people that talk sh*t, they themselves look like sh*t, because they got weak esteem.”

However, not all comments were bad. Many added their own takes, with a lot of them comparing Logano to Walter White, the iconic Breaking Bad character played by Bryan Cranston, while others continued to voice concern about his health after seeing the sudden shift in appearance.

Logano addressed those concerns directly through an X post, clarifying that he is perfectly healthy and had simply wanted a haircut at the end of the season. Further going into detail, Logano said, he has dealt with alopecia for years; the condition flared up as he cut his hair, leading him to keep shaving until the look was complete.

Logano finished by assuring fans that nothing was wrong and that the bald style was simply his new choice.