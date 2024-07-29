Can Martin Truex Jr. Overcome Richmond Demons and Finish NASCAR Career on a High?

Finishing the regular season on a high after the break will be crucial for Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is yet to win a race in the final NASCAR Cup Series season of his career. The next race is at the Richmond Raceway where Truex had one of the most frustrating days of his career earlier this year. This time, he will be hoping for luck to be on his side and earn his first win of the season. The veteran has a healthy points cushion in the playoff spots but anything can happen in the remaining races.

Earlier this year, victory slipped out of the veteran’s fingers at Richmond and he was fuming. He seemed to be on course to win when the final caution came out right before the white flag and the race went into overtime. On the final restart, teammate Denny Hamlin jumped him and took the checkered flag. Truex could only manage a P4 finish and accused his teammate of using him up to win the race.

“I just, I felt like the 11 used me up down there in Turn 1, and I didn’t really appreciate a teammate racing me like that. I wish he would have, you know, gave me a chance. But yeah, that’s the way it is,” he said after the race as he cut a dejected figure.

Replay of last restart and final laps of Richmond. Martin Truex Jr. accused Denny Hamlin of jumping it. pic.twitter.com/y0LhbrCETT — John Trent Racing (@JFTrentRacing) April 1, 2024

The two JGR stars had a conversation after the event and cleared things up but the situation between the two was volatile. Truex is usually a calm race car driver but he completely lost his bearings on that day. Hamlin thankfully kept his calm and empathized with his teammate who seemed to be on course for his first win of the season.

How has Truex performed at Richmond in the past?

Truex has a love/hate relationship with the Richmond Raceway. He has won at the track three times in his Cup Series career but he has had more heartbreaking finishes than happy ones. The race earlier this year was just an example of that. He has 18 top-10 finishes in 36 starts at the track which proves that he is comfortable driving on the short track.

“It was something like we’ve had here in the past, and unfortunately, this has happened to us a few times. Come in with the lead, go out second to the fastest pit crew on pit road is, it’s a tough one to swallow. But I feel like we still could’ve had a race for it,” he said after the earlier Richmond race.

Even without a win, it seems likely that the #19 driver will make it through to the playoffs thanks to his points tally. Although, a win now will not only secure his place in the final 16 but will also give him some much-needed playoff points. Ultinately, he would like to go as far as possible in his career’s final playoffs run.