“I Probably Should Let Everyone Know”: Joey Logano Gives Health Update After Fans Raise Concerns

Following a video released on Instagram that showed Joey Logano debuting a completely bald look during a public appearance in Huntersville to inaugurate new construction, fan reactions ran rampant online. While some viewers praised the bold, badass style he showcased, many others grew concerned about his health and reached out to check if everything was alright with the 3-time Cup Series champion.

Logano addressed those concerns through a video he shared on his official X account, saying, “Hey, I got a bunch of text messages and DMs lately about my new do. My new haircut. And a lot of people concerned if I was okay.”

“First off, I appreciate everyone asking if I was okay. I am fine. I am perfectly healthy, just wanted to get a haircut at the end of the season.”

He continued, “I have alopecia, which I’ve had for a long time now. So when we’re cutting [his hair], it’s all flared up. And so we kept cutting it. Now I got a new do, and so I’m good. Appreciate everyone caring. Didn’t think it would be this big of a story, but after getting so many text messages, I felt like I probably should let everyone know that’s all right. So that’s all this is.”

Logano has long spoken openly about his experiences with alopecia areata. The autoimmune condition causes hair loss and affects roughly 2% of the global population, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Logano’s own diagnosis came when he was merely 29.

But then, early in 2023, he stunned fans when he arrived at the season opener sporting a full head of hair, the result of a treatment partnership that was even showcased in the grandstands. The transformation marked a shift for the driver, who had undergone a procedure between his 2022 championship campaign and the following season.

He never confirmed whether implants were involved, though he openly embraced the confidence the change brought him and how it strengthened his public image.

This week in Huntersville, however, Logano showcased the other end of the spectrum. The bald look was new, unexpected, and impossible for fans to ignore. Reactions poured in quickly, with many comparing his appearance to Walter White, the iconic Breaking Bad protagonist portrayed by Bryan Cranston.

It will be interesting to see whether Logano returns with the lush black hair that turned heads in 2023 or leans fully into the clean, bald look come February and the start of the 2026 NASCAR season.