“What Comes Around, Goes Around”: NASCAR Fans Bear Down on Joey Logano’s ‘Hypocritical’ Take On Ross Chastain’s Racing Style at Martinsville

Joey Logano, often at the heart of on-track controversies — the latest being a deliberate move at the Daytona 500 that led to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wreck — found his remarks about aggressive driving met with skepticism by fans, particularly vivid at Martinsville.

As Denny Hamlin found a long-awaited victory at Martinsville, Logano was clawing his way back from a late-race scrape to finish his season’s first top-10 finish. With 91 laps to go, a maneuver pulled by Chastain saw him chopping Logano off, attempting to hold his fifth position by blocking Logano’s advance from sixth, according to footage from Logano’s dashboard camera.

A visibly irked Logano vented over the radio, “That guy’s a jackass… He just asks for it doing that stuff, y’know? Like, jeez.”

The tension escalated a few laps later when Chastain blocked Briscoe, leading to a mishap that sent Briscoe bouncing off the curbing and careening into Logano, spinning out the Team Penske driver.

That’s precisely why Logano was not in the mood to revel in his top-10 finish, as he fumed over Ross Chastain’s aggressive racing tactics. Post-race, Logano didn’t hold back in his critique of Chastain, asserting, “He races like a jackass every week, and I keep paying the price and I’m sick of paying the price… That’s twice in the last three weeks, so that’s the deal.”

The irony of Logano’s remarks did not escape the fans, who believe that the #22 driver should be the last person to point fingers at fellow drivers for being aggressive.

One quipped, “funny how Logano of all people calls other drivers “jackass”,” while another succinctly remarked, “Pot, kettle?” One fan shared, “Nobody cares Joey, you race everyone same. What comes around goes around, ya jack wagon.”

Accusations of hypocrisy flew, with a fan labeling Logano “Ok hypocrite” and another invoking a nostalgic perspective, “Wow. I seem to remember Tony Stewart having the same opinion of your driving not too long ago.”

A fan concluded, “Joeys the last person who can complain about being raced dirty.”

Despite starting from P7, Logano crossed the finish line in P8, while Trackhouse Racing’s Chastain, starting from P17, bagged a P6.