Kevin Harvick & Clint Bowyer Shown Massive Support Amid NASCAR Broadcast Criticism

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 21: Former drivers and current Fox Sports broadcasters Kevin Harvick (l) and Clint Bowyer report from the top of the pit road tower before the GEICO 500 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on Sunday April 21, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

FOX Sports’ broadcast of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season came under fire from fans despite former driver Kevin Harvick joining the likes of Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy to kick off his broadcasting career. The first half of the season was televised by the network and several followers of the sport and its coverage were left disappointed with the broadcast’s camera quality and frequency of advertisements. Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick also came under fire as fans did not spare the former drivers, as summed up by one of Bowyer’s recent posts.

Advertisement

I’ve never been able to sum up twitter X as good as this right cher. Just fantastic! pic.twitter.com/lD3OWp7XA7 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 21, 2024

The 45-year-old former driver reacted to criticism faced by Kevin Harvick and himself both in the comments of the original post where fans were sighted disapproving of the duo’s broadcasting methods.

Trying to showcase the duality of social media and the diverse opinions on X (formerly Twitter), Bowyer was also met with support from the fans. One fan cited the broadcast quality as not up to the mark while praising Harvick, Bowyer, and Mike Joy in the FOX commentary booth and wrote, “Nah you, Harvick and Mike are great. Now behind the scenes maybe needs a little work but you guys keep it up”

Nah you, Harvick and Mike are great. Now behind the scenes maybe needs a little work but you guys keep it up — Slice of Anime 🩵 (@TheSliceofAnime) June 21, 2024

Another fan chimed in on the same sentiment and wrote, “I appreciate and like you both. Can’t make everyone happy, unfortunately.” FOX Sports’ cast was also showered with praise by one person’s reaction which read, “Most people making the hate comments on the team don’t even know how hard it is to broadcast race! I am entertained while watching and you guys do awesome every week! The camera work needs work but other than that I loved it”

The fraternity seemed to rally behind the former drivers with another fan writing, “Booth personalities are great it’s the camera work and production of the broadcast not fun to watch”

A NASCAR icon! Terry Labonte joins @KevinHarvick, @mikejoy500 and @ClintBowyer in the FS1 booth after his paint scheme claimed the first stage in Darlington. pic.twitter.com/ZQn8INRn6w — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 12, 2024

With nine races to go this year, NBC Sports has taken over broadcast duties from FOX. The general consensus in the community is that NBC Sports does a better job of providing race coverage to fans who prefer to watch American stock car racing from their homes.

It will be interesting to see how this dynamic changes once the new broadcasting TV deal comes into effect in the sport. Meanwhile, drivers prepare to go racing this Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, aiming to visit victory lane and grab a hold of the famous lobster in Loudon.