NASCAR’s Streaming Shift to Amazon Prime Video Splits the Fanbase as Viewership Stats Roll In

“We are there to cover the race and cover it as we see it,” said Amazon Prime Video’s Senior Coordinating Producer Alex Strand. By all accounts, they’ve done just that. Beginning their NASCAR stint with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Prime Video has delivered every race in native 1080p HDR with Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound, utilizing more than 70 cameras per event, all tied together by up to 10 miles of fiber-optic cable.

Fans have largely embraced the production value, with many crediting Prime Video’s crisp, immersive coverage for enhancing the drama of recent races, most notably Michigan’s edge-of-your-seat finish. Yet, despite rave reviews on presentation, the numbers tell a more complex story.

Through three Cup Series events, Charlotte, Nashville, and Michigan, NASCAR’s audience on Prime Video has averaged 2.27 million viewers, down 21% from last year’s equivalent stretch on FOX and FS1 at Charlotte, St. Louis, and Sonoma, which pulled in 2.88 million. But while the overall total took a hit, the younger demographic told a different story.

Viewership among adults aged 18–34 surged 34% year-over-year from 177K to 233K, with adults 18–49 up 11% from 475K to 600K, and adults 25–54 climbing 21% from 642K to 706K.

However, the sharpest decline came from NASCAR’s traditionally dominant base. Viewing adults aged 55 and above dropped by 40%, tumbling from 2.03 million to 1.21 million. The overall 21% decline stresses a demographic shift in full swing.

Races on Prime Video now average a median viewer age of 56.5, down from 62.8 on FOX and FS1 this season, and 63.3 during the same race stretch last year. For most television properties, that trade-off is a welcome one. As younger viewers increasingly abandon traditional TV, any uptick in the 18–34 crowd is often worth the dip in legacy numbers.

Still, this past weekend’s Michigan race averaged just 1.77 million viewers — likely the least-watched Cup Series event of the year. After debuting with 2.72 million for the Coca-Cola 600, Prime’s weekly audience has steadily declined.

Viewership also fell sharply compared to the same weekend last year, when Sonoma drew 2.90 million on FOX. This time around, FOX aired the UEFA Nations League Final, which edged out NASCAR with 1.98 million.

The fan response has been polarizing. One enthusiast wrote, “The more quickly NASCAR can shed the boomers the better! They make the NASCAR fan base so horrible.”

Another took aim at traditionalists, adding, “Does this mean we’re getting rid of the people that are scared of door numbers, cities, road courses, the west coast, modern music, and new ideas?”

NASCAR on Prime Video vs. three equivalent races last season:

+32% in A18-34

+11% in A18-49

+21% in A25-54

-40% in A55+

— Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) June 11, 2025

But not everyone is cheering the shift. One fan accused NASCAR of prioritizing casual, short-term followers over its core base with sarcasm: “Nice to know the sport cares about half-a$$ed fans over older, formerly loyal ones.”

Another chimed in, criticizing the value of younger fans to advertisers: “Missing the money demo. Kids are poor and aren’t loyal to products or companies and advertisers know this. Love the uptick with the younger demographic, but that -21% overall isn’t good.”

In its efforts to thread the needle, NASCAR has offered a mix, streaming on Prime to lure a fresh audience while revisiting its roots with races at throwback venues like Bowman Gray Stadium. Still, the tug-of-war between the old guard and new blood shows no signs of letting up.