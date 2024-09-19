Top 4 NASCAR Drivers Who Could Play Spoilsport For 2024 Playoff Contenders Ft. Kyle Busch

NASCAR is unlike many other sports when it comes to the playoff format. Even though only 16 drivers qualify for the Cup Series playoffs after the regular season, every driver races in every race till the season ends in Phoenix. This presents the opportunity to spoil the title-winning chances of those who’ve made the playoffs and produce some unexpected twists and turns.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the first such non-playoff driver to surprise the field with a win at Watkins Glen last Sunday. He told the press after reaching the victory lane, “Our sport is not like others in that sense. We’re here to race to win. We’re going to play spoiler as much as we can in the next seven or eight weeks coming up as well.”

His victory wasn’t ideal by any means to the playoff drivers. Most of the 16 were seen outside the top 10, with only Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric managing decent finishes of sixth and tenth respectively. The first race of the playoffs was won by Joey Logano. With Buescher grabbing the honor at the Glen, the Bristol Night Race will conclude the Round of 16 festivities.

And four drivers could cause an upset at the short oval following in the footsteps of the RFK Racing hero. The first of them is Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro driver Ross Chastain.

Ross Chastain and the other drivers who could upset the playoff grid

The Watermelon Man is currently 17th in the standings. He led 51 of the 92 laps at the Glen last weekend but ultimately settled for fourth place. It is noteworthy that he won the season finale in Phoenix last year. His intent to frustrate playoff contenders by choosing now of all time to win cannot be questioned. The second driver who could shake up the grid is Bubba Wallace.

The No. 45 driver of 23XI Racing rode the bubble for multiple weeks before crashing outside of it in the regular season’s final race. Both of his Cup Series victories have come in a spoiler role — in Talladega (2021) and Kansas (2022). Both these tracks are yet to be featured in the ongoing playoffs and could present him a chance to end a winless streak that’s currently 71 races long.

The third and probably biggest threat to the playoff grid is Richard Childress Racing superstar Kyle Busch. Rowdy came frustratingly close to making the 16-driver cut in the final two races of the regular season but missed out on it. He leads all active drivers with 8 wins at Bristol. Should he manage a win in one of the upcoming eight races, he will have won at least one race in 20 consecutive seasons.

The ball finally falls to Michael McDowell. Driving the No. 34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, McDowell is the last big name who could win a playoff race without being eligible to contend for the title. He has been exemplary in qualifying all season and has an average starting position of 13.3. His chances of success in Bristol are high but Talladega and the Charlotte Roval are where he could truly capture the win.