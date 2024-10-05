“Told Him That Dad Was OK”: NASCAR Drivers Reflect Back on Horror Crashes Ahead of Talladega

NASCAR drivers are well aware of the risks associated with their profession. It’s uncommon to find a driver who hasn’t been involved in a crash in the sport. Despite NASCAR’s efforts to enhance safety—such as the introduction of SAFER barriers, which are designed to absorb impact energy better than traditional concrete walls, some accidents result in cars becoming airborne.

Advertisement

One such incident occurred this year with Corey LaJoie’s car in Michigan. Back in August, during the regular season race, his vehicle flipped onto its roof and skidded for several yards before barreling as it transitioned from asphalt to grass. While LaJoie emerged unscathed from the wreck, his four-year-old son witnessed the same at their home, watching the terrifying ordeal unfold on television.

LaJoie recounted the aftermath of the harrowing moment. His son was so terrified by the crash that he nearly became sick. After the accident, Lajoie made a point to quickly reassure his son of his safety.

“I had to FaceTime him as soon as I got changed and told him that Dad was OK. But, yeah, it’s part of the job, and we talked about it and why I do it and why I want to keep coming back,” he explained.

COREY LAJOIE FLIPS AND SLIDES UPSIDE DOWN!#NASCAR | USA Network pic.twitter.com/Iyd3frqX5C — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2024

Chris Buescher has also had his share of crashes, including a 2016 incident at Talladega Superspeedway where his car flipped multiple times in the air before righting itself. Then there was a 2022 wreck at Charlotte Motor Speedway where his car also ended up upside down after rolling through the infield.

Reflecting on these experiences, Buescher expressed an aversion to these kinds of flights, saying, “I’m afraid of flying in general, I’m a little more so afraid of flying in a race car, so it’s not something to have on my bucket list. Unfortunately, I have two under my belt.”

Another incident this year involved Josh Berry, whose #4 car was sent flying down the backstretch at Daytona in the penultimate race of this year’s regular season, smashing into the wall while upside down.

NASCAR implements further safety measures at Talladega race

In response to dangerous incidents where race cars went airborne, NASCAR has initiated critical steps to mitigate such accidents, which pose significant risks, including potential concussions to drivers. The move was catalyzed by LaJoie’s harrowing crash at Michigan, prompting initial modifications resembling a shark fin along the car’s greenhouse on the right side at Daytona.

However, the urgency for further enhancements was underscored following an incident at Daytona where Josh Berry‘s #4 car flipped and struck the wall upside down.

To enhance vehicle stability during critical moments, NASCAR has introduced several new features at Talladega. One addition is an extended-height roof rail, which acts as an air barrier when the roof flaps deploy, helping to stabilize the car during tumultuous spins.

Additionally, NASCAR is implementing a fabric beneath the right-side roof flap. The design aims to effectively channel air, preventing the car from flipping when it slides sideways. Moreover, the installation of an extended rocker panel skirt at the car’s base further contributes to these safety enhancements, ensuring a more secure racing car that remains stuck to the ground in most cases.