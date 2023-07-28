Kevin Harvick Looks Back on Special Moment With Dale Earnhardt Jr. After Being Given a “Home” by Rick Hendrick and SHR

With Kevin Harvick retiring at the end of the year, NASCAR is set to lose one of its most decorated winners in the modern era. Not only is Harvick a champion at the Cup level with 60 wins to his name, but he has also won the Xfinity Series and is third all-time in Series wins behind only Kyle Busch and Mark Martin. In a tribute video by Stewart-Haas Racing recently, the 2014 Cup champ looked back on a touching picture of Dale Jr. and Harvick in the backdrop of a special occasion for the driver.

After leaving Richard Childress Racing to join Tony Stewart’s SHR from the 2014 season, Harvick needed a team to drive for in the Xfinity Series. This is where Dale Earnhardt and JR Motorsports came forward.

Kevin Harvick looks back at a special moment with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Talking about the picture, an emotional Harvick says, “Yup, that was a good night, Dale Jr. and I in Victory Lane at Richmond. and we, gosh, I think we won four or five races that year. So, I had just come over to Stewart-Haas Racing and one of the things that I wanted to continue doing when I came to SHR was drive in the Xfinity Series and JR Motorsports was the home that Mr. Hendrick and SHR put into place, and Dale and I were always, have always been good friends throughout the years. So, winning with him was a lot of fun, and that was in Victory Lane at Richmond.”

Prior to JRM, Harvick was driving for RCR and KHI (Kevin Harvick Incorporated) in the Xfinity Series, winning the whole thing twice, in 2001 and 2006.

Kevin Harvick has the best chance to grab first win of the season in Richmond

At the same stage last season, Harvick was on a 65-race winless streak, only to win the next two races at Michigan and Richmond. This time around, even though a winless Harvick has a big cushion from the playoff cut-off line, he will look to enter the final 16 on a high. The next two races – Richmond and Michigan.

Harvick has been vocal about not being under pressure this season and is just enjoying his last few months in the garage. Having said that, the #4 has been giving it all on the race track even in his 23rd season at the top level of NASCAR, and a victory in his last season will surely sweeten the pot for Happy Harvick.