Kevin Harvick’s Wife Nominates Kyle Larson to Fill Husband’s Void in NASCAR

For 23 years, Kevin Harvick was the name that a considerable part of the NASCAR fan base cheered for at every Cup Series race. Since his retirement after the 2023 season, that chunk has been left without a driver to whole-heartedly get behind and support. As the predicament continues after 13 races in the 2024 season, Harvick’s wife DeLana has nominated Kyle Larson to fill the void her husband left.

A fan on X recently mentioned her in a tweet and asked, “@DeLanaHarvick I’m lost. It’s halfway through the season and I can’t find a driver. I cheered for your husband for 23 years. Any advice?” She responded, “If you go with @KyleLarsonRacin you’ll have allllll kinds of races (and cars) to cheer him on!”

Larson is widely regarded as the best driver of the current generation in NASCAR. His versatility in running for different racing disciplines and finding success in them has pegged him to hold a high stature in the racing world. Notably, he is set to make his IndyCar debut later this month. He will attempt the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Already poised to retire as a NASCAR great, Larson is one of the few worthy of cheering for in Harvick’s place. Moreover, he is someone that the retired icon himself greatly appreciates and admires.

Kevin Harvick on the capabilities and racing IQ of Kyle Larson

Harvick was one of the many left in admiration for Larson after his victory in Kansas a few weeks back. The Hendrick star had pulled up alongside Chris Buescher in the final moments of the race and got past him with a narrow lead of 0.001 seconds. Watching him pull the move had Harvick relishing his high intelligence level.

He said, “Just have to have an incredibly high racing IQ to execute. Kyle Larson is just willing to do things that other people aren’t. He’s not worried about making a mistake.” He’d continued to shower praise on him and spoken about how his do-or-die attitude separated him from the rest of the field.

His positive outlook on the younger driver had him take over practice for the #5 Chevrolet Camaro during the All-Star race. Larson had been in Indianapolis to qualify for the Indy 500. With the two stars having nothing but respect for each other, the fans of Harvick could find a worthy hero in Larson.