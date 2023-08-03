“It’s a Lot More Fun” – Kyle Busch Praises Tony Stewart’s SRX Series While NASCAR’s Search Around ‘Short’ Problem Continues On

NASCAR has been struggling with its current short-track package for more than a while now. In order to improve their short-track racing, they have been hard at work to bring in some new changes to the cars. However, none of it has come to fruition yet. Furthermore, the recent tests with their new aero builds did not bring the results that NASCAR would have hoped for. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch recently mentioned how he felt driving the racecars used in Tony Stewart‘s racing series.

Advertisement

After having won the last race in the SRX series at Pulaski County, the Richard Childress Racing driver spoke highly about the racecars used there. He explained how the cars were reliant on mechanical grip, and how they felt better to drive around the short tracks.

This clearly points to something that Stewart’s short-track racecars are doing right that NASCAR hasn’t been able to figure out yet.

Advertisement

Kyle Busch appreciates the racecars used in Tony Stewart’s SRX series



As per Sportsnaut, Busch stated, “I was pleasantly surprised about how they drove from our practice and our heat races. I was really loose. But we made some adjustments to the car and made it a lot better for me by the feature.”

“I really didn’t feel any aero effects whatsoever. I feel like having a car be reliant on mechanical grip and how it lets drivers take advantage of that is a great step for motorsports in general. It’s a lot more fun when you’re not chasing the aero stuff.”

So perhaps it won’t be a stretch to say that NASCAR could learn a thing or two from the SRX Series and how they build their cars. At the end of the day, NASCAR has been working on its short-track packages but has not been yielding any significant results. Meanwhile, Cup Series drivers who have driven the SRX cars seem to really like those builds.

NASCAR drivers say there’s no difference with the short track package after the test



NASCAR decided to take a few drivers around Richmond Raceway in order to test their new short-track package. However, the results for the same were highly disappointing. Several drivers who drove variations of the modifications stated that there was hardly any difference. This has now forced NASCAR back to the drawing board.

Speaking after the test, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron mentioned, “It was hard to tell (the difference). We were all sliding around a lot; I felt pretty loose. I was loose the whole day. I felt like initially, when we put the aero changes on, it had some similar grip to what we had yesterday and then as we got closer to noon and the track started to heat up, less grip than yesterday, similar lap time, and then in traffic, everyone was really loose.”

Advertisement

Addressing the problems faced during the test NASCAR’s vice president for vehicle performance, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi said that they would be running more tests during the off-season. He explained that they would not just be looking at the aero parts, but also the shifting mechanism among several other things they have been talking about.