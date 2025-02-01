“Kind of Separated from the Fans”: Ryan Blaney Details How Bowman Gray Offers a Different Atmosphere Than Other NASCAR Tracks

While Ryan Blaney is well aware that the Clash at Bowman Gray will be an extraordinary spectacle given its status as the shortest NASCAR track, he is determined to lead the pack among the 23 cars competing in the main event. Blaney also acknowledged that although it’s a new venue, the vibrant atmosphere of fresh tracks tends to energize drivers and keep their spirits high.

In a discussion with WCNC Charlotte’s Nick Carboni, Blaney underlined the unique nature of the venue, saying,

“This place is so small you’ll be able to see everything during the race, right? A lot of the big tracks you go, you’re kind of separated from the fans as opposed to basketball or football, baseball where the fans are right there and you’re kind of feeding off the crowd noise and energy. We don’t have that in the cars, right? You don’t hear it.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion is enthusiastic about NASCAR’s initiative to explore new venues, finding it refreshing for the sport.

Last season, the #12 Team Penske driver showcased his skill at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Starting from a provisional 23rd position, he navigated his way through the competition to secure a third-place finish, trailing just behind Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Blaney reflects on his expectations from the audience at Bowman Gray Stadium

Blaney, who has vivid childhood memories of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, reminisced about competing there when he was just 10 years old. The sight of yard markers on the infield turf and grandstands that were packed to about three-quarters capacity left a lasting impression on him, having grown up in High Point.

He said, “It’s been a couple of decades since I’ve been out there… I think that’s gonna be great and I hope the fans enjoy it… ” Blaney also explained that “The fans there will let you know if they like you or not, even if you’re 10 years old. And I like that passion about fans in general, around all sports.”

He also recalled competing on the track in both a Bandolero and a Legend car, triumphing in a Bandolero race around the age of 9 or 10. One particularly sharp memory from those days, Blaney shared, was an encounter with a younger child who, emulating his parents, made a rude gesture at him from behind the barrier.

Despite these rough and tumble early experiences, he is enthusiastic about returning to Bowman Gray for several more Clash races. It will be intriguing to observe whether his perspective remains the same following this Sunday’s Clash race.