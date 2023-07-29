Does Jeff Gordon Own a Private Jet? NASCAR Stars Who Have Their Own Planes

Everyone knows that the NASCAR Cup Series races almost every weekend. But to make sure that the drivers reach their next destination, there might be a logistical nightmare if they all decide to drive to take commercial planes on their route. The endless traffic, queues, and waiting is not something that is very efficient. Hence, several drivers often opt to fly in their own private aircraft.

In fact, private aircraft ownership has become a growing trend with these drivers, who prefer the ease and comfort of going from one part of the country to the other as per the demand of the NASCAR schedule. But who in NASCAR owns their own private jet?

Is the former HMS driver and NASCAR legend, Jeff Gordon, one of them?

Does Jeff Gordon have his own private aircraft?

Back in the day, when Gordon was actively racing in the sport, Jeff Gordon did get himself his own private aircraft for his intense traveling requirements. In fact, he used to own a Raytheon Hawker 800. The 13-seater plus crew private aircraft could fly up to 2,300 miles at a stretch with a cruising speed of around 500 mph.

Interestingly, his jet used to carry the number N24JG on its tail, it basically was a reference to his name and racing number #24. Moreover, the aircraft had an original price tag of around $10–13.5 Million in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Although, after a certain point, Gordon decided to park the jet and instead opt for commercial air travel. Sometime around 2009, he explained, “I’ve always hated spending money on private planes and traveling, that’s why I’ve taken commercial flights and am going to take more of them this year.”

Further adding, “I just don’t like wasting money, and I think in these times, it’s easy to start looking at where you are spending extravagantly or doing things that are unnecessary.”

Who else in NASCAR flies in their private jets?



There are several drivers who own their own wings to take them from track to track. Although most of the known ones are the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr with his Learjet 60 and Kevin Harvick having a 10 seater, 1997 Learjet Inc 31A. Even 23XI Racing co-owner and current JGR driver, Denny Hamlin supposedly has two jets of his own, one being a Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 604 and the other is a 601 variant.

Furthermore, there is Kyle Busch who apparently used to his own private aircraft somewhere between 2017 and 2023. The aircraft in question was a 2016 Textron Aviation Inc 680A. Although at the moment there seems to be a new owner for the aircraft.

Interestingly, Chase Elliott also owns his own aircraft, a 2006 Cessna 525B, after earning his private flying license in 2015, he even flies his own planes at times. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr ended up owing an entire private charter plane service. Although, his primary objective for that is to assist with 24/7 medical flight services.

So in short, there are quite a few drivers who own their own private aircraft. But not all of them. After all maintenance and operating costs often outweigh the benefits having your own aircraft often provides. Hence, it’s usually the loaded NASCAR driver or the former ones who have built up enough finances over their years in the top flight of American Motorsports who can afford that luxury.