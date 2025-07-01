Why Do NASCAR Drivers Race Legend Cars? Exploring the Grassroots Series’ Impressive Benefits

Kix Brooks (81) takes the lead over Ronnie Dunn (53) during a practice run for their upcoming twice-a-month Legend Cars racing series at the Nashville Speedway USA track on May 8, 1995. | Image credit: Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has some of the most professional and elite race car drivers on the planet. Their extraordinary skill is evident in the efficient way they handle stock cars around oval tracks at great speeds to chase glory. With such sophistication in mind, why do some still choose to spend time racing Legend cars?

Legend cars were born in the early 1990s when the officials at the Charlotte Motor Speedway recognised the need for low-cost race cars with minimal maintenance costs. 5/8th-scale dwarf versions of iconic American coupes such as the 1934 Ford Coupe or the 1937 Chevy Coupe became the solution they were looking for. There is something truly unique about these cars.

Beneath the hood of these cars currently are Yamaha’s FZ-09 motorcycle engines. These 10,000-RPM, three-cylindered, 847 CC, fuel-injected, and water-cooled beasts drive the rear wheels through a six-speed transmission. This is an ingredient list for one of the tastiest recipes that can be served on a race track.

It is in the nature of the car to understeer on turn-ins and oversteer on power. Going full-throttle in one of these vehicles is bound to be harmful to ears upon prolonged exposure. Interestingly, the benefits far outweigh such potential costs for NASCAR drivers. The reason for that is that they look at it as a cheap and affordable practice ground.

Graham Smith, the former Managing Director of US Legend Cars International, says, “It started out as a humble man’s race car. And it still is a humble man’s race car… to keep it more of an old-school driving experience, at a very raw and connected level.” These words are an accurate portrayal of how the Cup Series stalwarts see the Legends racing platform.

It is not only the established names that race in these tiny machines. Upcoming drivers who aren’t well-off financially use them to gain points that will land them in the big show someday. The sanctioning body for the cars goes by the name of INEX, and it holds races on dirt tracks, ovals, and road courses. The latest face from NASCAR to be associated with Legends racing is Bubba Wallace.

The Cook Out Summer Shootout Series is held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway across weeknights in June and July. This grassroots-level racing series has seen plenty of its graduates make it to the big stage, and Wallace is one of them. In 2025, he has enrolled to race in the series along with Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin. Hopefully, the trio will be able to make good use of the experience.