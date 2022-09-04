“Get back to UFC” – NASCAR star Kyle Larson rebuked boxing after $600 million Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather spectacle

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather was the talk of social media in 2017. After defeating his UFC opponent, Mayweather amassed a sizable sum of money.

Interestingly, after competing in the controversial McGregor-Mayweather match in the past, Hendrick Motorsport driver Kyle Larson refused to think of boxing as an appealing sport.

Larson posted on Twitter, saying, “Awesome… let’s go back to the UFC. This is way more entertaining. ”

The fan had this to say:

, “Yes but after seeing that, you have to admit that boxing is a great sport too.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, though, was having none of it and responded with the “Verse” comment, instantly dispelling the notion that boxing is a “cool” sport.

Kyle Bush and Eric Jones, NASCAR racers, were present at the infamous brawl

Kyle Bush and Eric Jones had the chance to secure front-row seats for the historic bout between the two combatants so they could see it live.

Bush, unmistakably in favour of the Irish boxer, responded, “From everyone?! Ireland Here, people! Let’s go! ” Jones mentioned, “I would say very good seats for combat.” They were quickly joined by a few more NASCAR drivers who had followed the altercation on Twitter, including Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, and Ty Dillon. From their seats, they posted textual pictures of the plaza.

By the time the tenth round arrived, Floyd Mayweather Jr. had ultimately prevailed by TKO. The fight is still one of the most talked-about UFC events, and there are occasional reports of a rematch.

