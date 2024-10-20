Kyle Busch Determined to Play Spoilsport at Vegas for Playoff Drivers? RCR Driver Needs No Motivation

The 2024 Cup Series season is one to forget for Kyle Busch. The two-time champion has struggled with the Next Gen car ever since it was introduced in the sport and this season has by far been the worst. He is yet to win a race with only four fixtures remaining. The veteran believes that the Las Vegas race is his best chance of going 20 seasons with at least one win in each.

Advertisement

He might not be in the title picture but he needs no extra motivation to fight for the win on Sunday. It will be an uphill task since he is starting the race in 20th place. However, he is not putting any extra pressure on himself. He will race in the same natural, free-flowing manner that has worked well for him in the past.

“You try to kind of let everything flow together. Come to you and happen naturally,” he said in a recent media interaction. “But yeah, I mean time is running out. We’re getting closer to the end of the year. I feel like this place is probably one of our best chances of being able to go out there and get that win this year.”

Rowdy has started 26 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and earned one win, 12 top-5s, and 15 top-10 finishes. His recent form is a bit concerning since he has not earned a top-10 finish in the last five races. He will have to do a lot better on Sunday to extend his victory streak.

Is Busch getting deja vu from the regular season?

Time is running out for Busch. He doesn’t believe he has the best chance of winning at Homestead or Martinsville. The feeling is a lot similar to what he experienced at the end of the regular season. Back then, people, and perhaps Busch himself started to get the feeling that he might not make it to the playoffs and he didn’t. The veteran race car driver does not want history to repeat itself.

“So here we are again – the last few weeks of the season and trying to get that victory,” he added. “All you can do is try each week and go through the best you can; execute and put yourself in the right spot to have that shot to win. If it doesn’t happen, then you were beaten by others that were better than you. So it’s just all you can do.”

Given his form this season and that of those around him, it is unlikely that he will get his win before the end of the season. It would be an incredibly disappointing scenario for the Richard Childress Racing driver and his fans. However, one thing is certain. Rowdy will do everything to come back a lot stronger next season.