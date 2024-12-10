“Kyle Busch Is In Hell”: Richard Childress Slammed After Latest Cup Series Announcement

Richard Childress Racing recently unveiled plans to expand its operations by fielding a third Cup team for several races next season, utilizing a roster of various drivers. Although the car number remains officially unannounced, it is speculated to be the #33, a number that saw Kyle Busch behind the wheel for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race this year and is set to leap the Cup Series.

Among the possible drivers for this vehicle is Will Brown, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut this year at Sonoma, driving the #33 car. Despite a promising start from P24, electrical problems forced him down to a P31 finish.

In related developments, veteran journalist Bob Pockrass has reported that Andy Street, after three seasons collaborating with Austin Hill on the #21 Chevrolet Camaro in the second-tier series, will ascend to the Cup Series to assume the role of crew chief for the #33 car starting in 2025.

Additionally, Chad Haney, previously involved in alliance support at RCR, will step up as the crew chief for Austin Hill beginning in 2025, marking significant shifts within the team’s leadership and strategy for the upcoming season.

Haney will bring a wealth of experience to his new role, with 30 years under his belt as a car chief and mechanic at the pinnacle of NASCAR. He has honed his skills alongside Cup Series luminaries such as Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick. Meanwhile, Danny Stockman will continue his tenure as the crew chief for RCR’s second Xfinity driver, Jesse Love.

However, the fan response to the announcement of the third Cup team has been lukewarm, with many expressing concerns over the strategy. One fan pointedly suggested, “Why not concentrate on making the current cars competitive!”

Echoing this sentiment, another added, “Hard to care when the two cars they already run are not competitive.”

The critique didn’t stop there, with one fan bluntly remarking, “Kyle Busch is in hell,” and another lamenting, “We can’t even win a race with what we have now.”

Why is the NASCAR community urging RCR to focus more on their current lineup?

Busch’s transition to RCR initially held great promise with three race victories last season. However, the 2024 Cup season turned into a series of missed opportunities for him.

For the first time in 19 years, Busch didn’t clinch a single race win, and he failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Despite coming close on several occasions, he was unable to seal the deal, ultimately finishing the season ranked 20th in the driver standings.

Meanwhile, Dillon, RCR’s second NASCAR Cup Series driver, also faced challenges. After ending the previous season at P29 with a modest record of one top-5 and six top-10 finishes, he slipped further to P32 in 2024.

He managed just four top-10 finishes and claimed a controversial victory, ending a 68-race winless streak by spinning out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap. Though NASCAR allowed him to retain his win, they excluded him from the playoffs.

The inability of both cars to achieve the expected speed has become a sticking point, prompting calls from within the NASCAR community for RCR to enhance the competitiveness of their existing vehicles rather than pushing another one into the fray.