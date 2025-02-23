“Don’t Compare This Chump”: NASCAR Fans Livid With Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Mentions After Austin Hill’s Atlanta Win

The Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Austin Hill was on fire in Atlanta on Saturday, figuratively of course. It took him to Victory Lane after leading 146 of the race’s 163 laps. It was Hill’s third-straight victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway and eighth on drafting-style tracks. The achievement led to him being compared with some pretty big names.

Social Media threads discussed how Hill surpassed the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the most laps led on drafting tracks in Xfinity Series history. He has led 692 laps compared to the 691 of Dale Jr. and 573 of the Intimidator. Kyle Busch sits in fourth place with 464 laps led and Joe Nemechek follows in fifth with 418 laps led.

NASCAR on NBC posted after his victory that he is now tied with Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for the most wins (8) on drafting tracks in the Xfinity Series. While it is impressive to be placed on a pedestal as high as this, not every fan was pleased with seeing his name alongside the best in the sport.

One fan wrote, “The thing is they all went to cup and became cup champions. He’s not lmfao.” Hill has been an Xfinity Series regular since 2022. He has occasionally started Cup Series races for Richard Childress Racing but has never secured a notable result. Perhaps a full-time promotion to the premier series would do the trick for him.

They would’ve both ended Hill’s bloodline. — Scott (@RandomHeroWX) February 23, 2025

Another fan added, “Don’t compare this chump to Stewart and Sr. Smoke and Dale were also successful in the Cup Series not just Xfinity.” There is still time for Hill to be successful in the Cup Series. He is just 30 years old, and the legendary Dick Trickle, who debuted in the Cup Series at age 48, would attest to the fact that age is just a number for some.

One more follower added, “A misleading stat that’s missing context.” Another wrote, “This is hilarious…you absolutely CANNOT compare this to these legends.” The main argument that the naysayers had was that Stewart and Earnhardt seldom raced in the Xfinity Series.

They also take Austin Hill’s absence from the Cup Series as a sign that he doesn’t deserve to be compared with the icons. But numbers are numbers and no driver in the Xfinity Series can boast of having the same ones as he has on drafting tracks. His next race will be at the Circuit of the Americas.