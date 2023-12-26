Kyle Busch on Verge of Seemingly Unbelievable NASCAR Feat

Consistency is what sets mediocre sportsmen above the rest. While Kyle Busch has already earned irrevocable merits as a racing icon, he is nowhere near done with closing the book on his legacy. Come 2024, the 2x Cup Series champion will have the chance to prove himself again as a key medal of consistency hangs in the balance for his taking.

Since beginning his career in the top tier with Hendrick Motorsports, Busch has gone on to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing. In his 19-odd-years with the big three of NASCAR, the driver has raked in 63 wins, the most for any driver in the current grid. What he has also done is find the victory lane at least once in each of the 19 years that he has raced full-time.

If he manages to find the victory lane once more in 2024, he will be the first NASCAR driver in history to have won in 20 consecutive seasons. Closest to his record in the current grid is Joey Logano with a 12-year streak and Denny Hamlin with a 5-year streak.

From outside the current era, Richard Petty posed a tougher figure to beat for Kyle Busch with 18 consecutive years of wins. However, Busch one-upped the “King” when he won at the Auto Club Speedway in February 2023. Petty had a streak from 1960 to 1977, during which he also won 6 of his 7 championships.

In 2024, Busch will be in his second season with Richard Childress Racing. Having sold off Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) to focus more on his career as a driver, the icon is gearing up for a shot at another championship. In all probability, he should be able to bring in that one win to steer further ahead of NASCAR’s best in the consistency category.

Kyle Busch’s reaction to being the most consistent driver in history

Kyle Busch’s win at the Auto Club Speedway was in just his second race with Richard Childress Racing. After leading the #8 car to the victory lane, he was asked about the record that he set surpassing the likes of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Tipping his hat to the teams that he has been a part of, Busch said, “I’ve been with a lot of great teams over my career and a lot of great people and everybody that works so hard to get me those opportunities”.

Though he voiced his intention of wanting to be champion again, he was unable to live up to that goal in 2023.

With less on his mind and more in his pocket after the sale of KBM, he will have a better shot at championship glory next season.