“Very Pumped”: Ty Gibbs Embraces the Hype Ahead of His 2026 Chili Bowl Return

With the freedom his grandfather has given Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to pursue racing beyond the NASCAR calendar, Ty Gibbs has embraced every offseason opportunity to sharpen his skills. Rather than sitting idle between points races, Gibbs has consistently chased seat time wherever competition demands accuracy, returning to dirt tracks that reward adaptability.

Gibbs’ entries in events such as the Chili Bowl Nationals and the World Finals showed a deliberate commitment from his end to expanding his racing résumé, not merely maintaining it. Now, Gibbs is preparing to take on the Chili Bowl challenge once again, ready to take up the task that comes with the sport’s most demanding winter showcase.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s last Chili Bowl attempt’s partial success has fueled anticipation for his return. Speaking about the event, Gibbs said, “I love the Chili Bowl, I think it’s one of the greatest racing and sport events there is in America.

“And I love coming to it, and I’ve only done it once, but I’ve really enjoyed it, and I’m excited to get back and race this coming year, and very pumped,” Gibbs added.

Gibbs has consistently praised the atmosphere, calling the event super cool, applauding the way the track is prepared, and crediting the organizers for executing every detail. In his last year’s run at the Chili Bowl, Gibbs opened his qualifying night buried at the back of his heat race, yet refused to fold. Lap by lap, he carved forward to finish fifth.

With one #ChiliBowl trip under his belt, it’s safe to say @TyGibbs fell in love with racing inside the SageNet Center. After running #TulsaShootout last week, Gibbs will be back for another go at a Driller. Hear from him in our #RoadToTheChiliBowl presented by @Chilis ️ pic.twitter.com/m7Ye4lLct9 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 7, 2026

That recovery secured Gibbs a spot in one of the four qualifiers later that evening. An eighth-place result in the qualifier placed him eighth on the grid for a B-Feature, where he ultimately crossed the line ninth. The path to them reflected a driver learning how quickly fortunes can swing on dirt.

In the Championship Saturday, Gibbs rolled off from the pole of the second G-Feature and converted that advantage without hesitation, taking the win and punching his ticket to the second F-Feature. From there, he charged through traffic and finished sixth, falling just short of advancing to an E-Feature. While the final hurdle remained out of reach, the overall performance delivered a foundation.

This winter, Gibbs has set measurable goals for himself. He wants to learn, gain experience, and, if circumstances align, win a race or two. Each lap will serve a purpose, adding to the notebook he carries into the NASCAR season.

Looking ahead to the Cup calendar, his objectives are to drive to the best of his ability, absorb lessons along the way, chase a championship, or, at a minimum, deliver strong playoff performances and consistency throughout the year.

Meanwhile, he will not be alone under the Tulsa lights. Besides the No. 54 JGR driver, four other drivers who competed in the Cup Series last season are entered in the 2026 Chili Bowl, including Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, J.J. Yeley, and Josh Bilicki. The event is scheduled to run from January 12 through January 17, featuring five days of qualifying before the Championship Feature Events close the week.