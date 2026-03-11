Kyle Busch Reveals the Advice Kevin Harvick Gave Him on Guiding Daughter Lennix Into Racing

The racing torch in Kyle Busch’s family is being passed on to the next generation, with his son Brexton carving his path in the sport. But he won’t be the only Busch in the next generation to get a helmet as a Christmas gift. Kyle’s daughter Lennix is also catching the racing bug.

The 10-year-old Brexton is ready to make his first start in the Jr. Late Model ranks at Madera Speedway in California on March 14. That would mark his shift toward pavement racing after time in other forms.

Kyle will now have to shift his mentoring attention to Lennix as well, who turns four in May. The sight of her father and brother behind the wheel has clearly rubbed off on her.

The next step, however, will be challenging for the two-time Cup champion, who admits the approach he used with Brexton may not work with Lennix. And for guidance, he turned to Kevin Harvick, who has experience navigating the same situation.

Harvick’s children, Keelan and Piper, are both involved in racing. Kyle revealed the advice Harvick gave him during his recent appearance on Samantha Busch’s podcast.

“Well, Harvick says you [have] got to change your style. He says the same stern, determined talking to with Keelan does not work with Piper. No… He basically said if he talks the same way to Piper as he does [to] Keelan, that it’s water works,” Kyle said.

For now, the lessons will be very basic, though. “And we’re teaching her the brakes, how to stop. It’s easy to go. That’s the hard part, learning how to stop,” added Kyle.

The importance of Busch teaching Lennix all about brakes first was proven during her laps at Millbridge. She nearly ran into Brexton’s Burromax kart while still learning how to use the brakes.

On her second birthday in May 2024, Lennix climbed into a small machine. Samantha Busch recalled that moment as her first “race.” Months later, in January 2025, she turned laps at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, a track known as a launching pad for young racers.

A lighthearted exchange also happened on that day. After those laps at Millbridge, Brexton played the role of interviewer and asked his sister how the run felt. Her reply was laced with all the innocence and nonchalance of a young racer. “Good. My hand freezing outside,” Lennix had replied.

The family now plans to take another step. For Lennix’s birthday, on May 10, her parents have decided to get her a Millbridge cadet kart so she can begin spending more time behind the wheel.

The signs suggest the youngest member of the Busch crew has racing on her mind. Samantha recently shared that Lennix has begun dreaming about entering the track for real. And she has asked for a pink car and a fire suit, while talking about racing, similar to how the rest of the family does.