“You All are Legends”: Noah Gragson Shares Positive Update As Helmet Saga Finally Concludes

After his final race with the Stewart-Haas Racing team, Noah Gragson faced a mishap having misplaced his chrome helmet he donned during the next-to-last series race at Martinsville. Fortunately, he recently shared a joyful update on social media.

Featuring a selfie with his reclaimed bluish-grey helmet at an airport, Gragson exclaimed in his post: “Got the helmet back baby! Thank you @AmericanAir and all of you for the help getting this thing back. You all are legends and I cannot thank you enough! Off the freedom factory for 2.4 hr of Le Mullets with Travis Pastrana!!”

Got the helmet back baby! Thank you @AmericanAir and all of you for the help getting this thing back. You all are legends and I cannot thank you enough! Off the freedom factory for 2.4 hr of Le Mullets with Travis Pastrana!! pic.twitter.com/LR7fnIJZe9 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) November 14, 2024

After his last race at Phoenix, Gragson accidentally left his helmet behind on American flight AA2336 at Charlotte airport. In a scramble to reclaim his precious gear, the former #10 SHR driver took to social media to call for help, posting,

“Does anyone work at the Charlotte airport? If so can you message me, I forgot my helmet on American flight AA2336 and need help getting it back. Lost and found is closed and no body at American Airlines is any help. Please Dm me if you can help” He also added a crucial detail for potential helpers, “This is the helmet. I landed at gate c6.”

After a frantic five-hour search, Gragson shared an update and thanked his fans for aiding him in finding his helmet. He mentioned that he was working with the Airline in a bid to get his helmet back. Thankfully, not long after Gragson was finally able to reunite with his prized possession.

Gragson’s 2024 Year in Review

After a rough exit from Legacy Motor Club last year due to liking a controversial post on social media, Noah Gragson found a new start this year at Stewart-Haas Racing, taking the wheel of their #10 Ford Mustang for the full 2024 season.

Throughout the year, he showcased reliable performance, securing one top-5 and seven top-10 finishes across 36 starts, concluding the season ranked 24th in the driver standings.

The 26-year-old’s journey to NASCAR’s top series began as a part-time driver with Beard Motorsports in 2021. By 2023, consistent top-5 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earned him a spot at Legacy Motor Club. But with Stewart-Haas Racing bowing out of NASCAR, Gragson snagged a seat with Front Row Motorsports for the upcoming season.

However, his future still hangs in the balance as 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have taken legal action against NASCAR.

With NASCAR attorney, Chris Yates having disclosed a reduction in the number of charters to 32, with no plans to return the four charters previously combined under 23XI and FRM, Gragson’s continued presence in the top-tier sport remains in jeopardy.