Kyle Busch Suffered Freak Injury That Led to Getting 24 Stitches Just Before the Season Opener at Bowman Gray

Kyle Busch is one of the toughest drivers to ever drive in NASCAR. His peak level of physical endurance came to light as he revealed an insane story about how he had suffered a deep cut to his leg just a day before the 2026 Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium was scheduled. He shared it on the Certified Oversharer podcast along with his wife, Samantha.

As the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro driver recalled, while at home, the smoke detector just outside Busch’s son Brexton’s room had gone off. The ceiling there was a bit shorter than usual, and that led the RCR veteran to think that he could reach it by standing on a stool. As he climbed on one and tried reaching the detector, the stool gave way, and Busch came down crashing hard. His first thought was that he didn’t suffer any injury.

However, that wasn’t the case. Samantha narrated, “So, Brexton comes out and is like, ‘Dad, you’re bleeding.” Busch had hoped that it would be a small cut that could be treated at home. But once he got a look at his leg, he knew that he would have to go to a hospital. The bleeding was profuse and couldn’t be stopped with simple first aid.

Fortunately for him, North Carolina was suffering from the peculiar 2026 winter storm that night, which also delayed the Bowman Gray event, and the roads were empty. The emergency room wasn’t as busy either, and he could get immediate treatment.

@KyleBusch needed 24 stitches just days before the NASCAR season opener

You’ll want to hear this story. New episode of Certified Oversharer out now. Listen on your favorite podcast platform. ️

WATCH HERE: https://t.co/LPsi2394dx#nascar #kylebusch #certifiedoversharer pic.twitter.com/Ux5QfsSrD9 — Certified Oversharer (@certoversharer) March 10, 2026

Samantha continued, “When they lifted up his leg, they’re not kidding, like this flap was down and it was like gushing. So the doctor then came in and after they made sure there was no porcelain in your wound, and it missed your muscle by like barely.” The cut required 24 stitches. What is surprising is that Busch did not miss a second of track time because of it.

The Clash, also postponed due to inclement weather related to the same storm, saw the Las Vegas native participate in it as he would have in any normal circumstance. He raced all 200 laps and finished in 19th place. Months later, Busch is now able to laugh at the injury. “Just sliced the fat, folks,” he said. “Didn’t even get a muscle.”