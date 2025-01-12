NASCAR’s New Playoff Waiver Policy Impacting Kyle Larson Goes Against Veterans’ Demand from the Sport

Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick driver Kyle Larson (17) walks through pit lane with his family Sunday, May 26, 2024, during the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR, while basking in the limelight from Kyle Larson’s double-duty stint last year, encountered a lot of criticism for issuing him a waiver and allowing him to be eligible for the playoffs. The HMS driver was seen running in the Indy 500 following a three-hour rain delay, instead of the concurrently scheduled Coca-Cola 600 during his double attempt in 2024.

Advertisement

Although Larson managed to make it to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he was unable to participate in the crown jewel race. In response, NASCAR has implemented policy adjustments for 2025 that aim to curb the rise of a similar situation.

However, these changes go directly in contrast with what some of the biggest voices in NASCAR voiced at the time. Reflecting on last year’s delay in granting Larson’s waiver, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski had commented, “I’m not surprised that he hasn’t got it yet but I do think he’ll get it and that he should get it. I like the idea of drivers running the double.”

“I think that’s good for our sport. It’s good for our industry as a whole and I think everybody sees the value in that,” he added. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch had expressed the view that by attempting the double duty, Larson was contributing more to motorsports than anyone else, advocating for an automatic waiver.

In a similar vein, Kenny Wallace supported Larson’s cause while pointedly critiquing NASCAR’s decision to grant Chase Elliott a waiver for a snowboarding injury, remarking, “Skiing is a choice too.”

Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, also backed the idea of Larson receiving a waiver, emphasizing the benefits for both racing disciplines. He stated, “Larson came here with Hendrick Motorsports to race, they did a great job and I think it’s great for the sport. It’s really good for NASCAR. I know they will handle it properly.”

As per the new changes implemented by the governance, a driver will lose all current and future playoff points if they are granted a waiver for non-medical reasons. Additionally, such a driver will begin the postseason with a maximum of 2000 points.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass clarified the new regulations, “Corrected … Among new NASCAR rules announced today: if driver gets a waiver for non-medical reasons, the driver will forfeit all current and future playoff points and will start the Playoffs with a maximum of 2,000 points. Age restrictions/birth of child would be like medical.”

These changes aim to ensure that waivers are granted judiciously and maintain the competitive integrity of the sport. During the team’s announcement of Larson’s intention to attempt double duty again in 2025, Rick Hendrick also made it clear that his team would prioritize the NASCAR race over the Indy 500.

It would be enthralling to witness Kyle Larson make another attempt at the double duty this year, of course, given the weather permits.