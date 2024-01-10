Kyle Busch Suffers Yet Another Massive Blow After KBM Sale

Kyle Busch’s ownership portfolio continues to undergo a reduction. Months after the 2X Cup Series champion announced the sale of his racing outfit Kyle Busch Motorsports, he is now closing the doors of his wellness beverage company, Rowdy Energy. The company began distribution of products in 2020 through a partnership between Busch and Jeff Church. While the reasons for the shutdown are yet to be revealed, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal has confirmed it.

Entering an already saturated crowd filled with energy drinks in 2020, Rowdy Energy found a market for itself by offering products that were made to release energy in a formulated sequence. Through its different lines of drinks, the company hit a $1 million revenue mark in its very first year of operation and posted $11 million in 2021.

With steady growth and bright prospects on the horizon, it also raised $13 million in funding from private equity funds like Circle Up and The Kraft Group amongst other entrepreneurs that year.

Most recently, a new line of drinks called “Power Burn” was introduced to a great reception from the market. The company claimed that the drink could help athletes burn calories to an unmatched level. Supporting the great work with branding efforts from multiple A-list stars like John Hunter Nemechek and Rico Abreu, Busch looked all prepared to take the company to further heights.

Busch’s partner Church had even said at the time of Power Burn’s launch that they were looking to raise as much as $30-40 million in the future from fundraising rounds. With clearly drawn-out strategies lying in place for the company, it is a surprise that Busch has decided to close down the shutters.

Kyle Busch’s reasons behind the sale of Kyle Busch Motorsports

As shocking as the shutdown of Rowdy Energy was the sale of KBM to Spire Motorsports. Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, had painstakingly created the organization from scratch and turned it into a Craftsman Truck Series powerhouse.

Reasoning the seven-figure sale he mentioned how his priorities had shifted and that he wanted to focus on his driving career and that of his young son, Brexton. Busch also later mentioned how he originally had no intention of selling the entity. To his surprise, he quoted an insanely high figure to Spire Motorsports and the team had agreed to it.

His priorities being different now could have inspired the closure of Rowdy Energy as well. An official statement from the company’s partners can be expected to follow soon.