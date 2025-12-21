“A Lot of People Have Children’s Charities”: Greg Biffle’s Motivation Behind Starting A Foundation Focused on Animals

Greg Biffle may no longer be here to take another green flag, but the compassion he showed away from the racetrack continues to carry his name far beyond the sport. His life ended in a tragic plane crash, yet the generosity he displayed in moments of real human need has endured. His legacy remains rooted in the communities he served.

Advertisement

During the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene last year, Biffle refused to stand on the sidelines. He grounded his personal plans, canceled a trip to the Bahamas, and instead used his own aircraft to reach stranded families, delivering supplies to people cut off from help when every hour mattered.

Biffle’s concern for others extended well beyond disaster relief. His empathy reached the animal world with equal intensity, a commitment that took formal shape in 2005 when he established the Greg Biffle Foundation. The organization was built to advocate for animal welfare by channeling the influence, reach, and passion of the motorsports community.

For Biffle, the foundation was not a vanity project or a logo on a hauler. It was a hands-on mission rooted in personal experience and long-standing values.

Speaking with Frontstretch in a 2014 interview, Biffle explained how the idea took hold during the 2004–2005 period, when many drivers were launching charitable initiatives of their own. Watching that movement grow, he felt compelled to contribute in a way that felt authentic.

He recalled that while he and his family had already supported causes such as Victory Junction Gang Camp and Speedway Children’s Charities, a noticeable gap remained in the area of animal advocacy.

“We were helping a lot of different causes, Victory Junction Gang Camp, Speedway Children’s Charities and several others, but no one had an animal foundation. We had some foster animals and both Nicole and I grew up with pets. We felt like we wanted to make a difference in that arena,” Biffle said.

He emphasized that the goal was not to step away from children’s charities, which he continued to support, but to broaden the scope of giving.

“A lot of people have children’s charities, and we still participate in their events and help raise money and donate to the Victory Junction Gang camp, but we wanted to do something different. It has gone really well. We do the NASCAR pet calendar every year, and that is where we raise most of our money. We’re going to be really challenged this year.”

That calendar became the foundation’s signature fundraiser. The NASCAR Pets Calendar paired the sport’s biggest names with their four-legged companions, turning fandom into funding. Over the years, the project featured drivers such as Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Jeff Burton, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Petty, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Kasey Kahne, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Biffle encouraged fans to bring their pets to autograph sessions, transforming each calendar into a keepsake rather than a simple donation receipt.

Through sustained effort, the foundation helped rescue thousands of dogs and provided support to more than 500 animal shelters and humane treatment organizations across the United States. Biffle will be remembered not only for what he accomplished on track, but for how he showed up when help was needed most.