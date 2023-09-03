Kyle Busch’s Classy Response to Ty Gibbs Question Nips Potential Controversy in the Bud

After an acrimonious exit from Joe Gibbs Racing last year, Kyle Busch started his RCR stint in 2023 in typical Kyle Busch fashion. The two-time Cup Series champion romped to three wins in the regular season, comfortably booking his place in the playoffs for the 16th time in his career. As for his replacement at JGR, Ty Gibbs, the season was an impressive one for the rookie. Even though he failed to make it to the playoffs, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion did put in consistent performances and was in the hunt to make it to the last 16 till the final race at Daytona.

And does his replacement not making it make Kyle Busch feel good? Well, Busch did answer this question at the press briefing ahead of the race at Darlington in a manner that just exudes elegance by the veteran.

Does Ty Gibbs’ failure in his rookie season make Kyle Busch smile?

During media day ahead of the playoffs, Busch was asked if Ty Gibbs‘ failure to make it to the playoffs made him smile, considering Gibbs replaced the #18 of Busch at JGR.

Busch replied, “No, I really don’t focus on that stuff a lot. For me, it’s all about what we’re doing and it’s all about what you’ve done for me lately. Anything that anybody else does, you don’t really worry about.”

“The only other guy that I worry about as much as me is probably Austin Dillon. You know, just trying to work with the RCR group and make sure that we are as good and as strong as we need to be to further our competition and success rate.”

As for his team, this is the first time in his career that Busch enters the playoffs without a teammate, as Austin Dillon failed to make the cut-off.

Kyle Busch has exceeded all expectations, says team owner Richard Childress

Team owner Richard Childress, who had a frosty relationship with Busch, opened up recently about how the veteran has adjusted to the new team, and how he has been “a pleasure to work with”.

“He’s everything that we knew he would be as a driver. But as a personality, he’s even beyond our expectations and I think the fans like you can’t believe the amount of fans that says, ‘Man Kyle is a changed man today.’ And you know, he’s, he has changed, I’ve changed.”

Kyle Busch winning his third Cup Series title at RCR will indeed be special, not just for Busch’s legacy, but also for the team, whose last championship came all the way back in 1994, delivered by the #3 of Dale Earnhardt.