“Nobody Wants to Hear a Grown Man Cry”: When A Crushed Mark Martin Held Himself Back After Agonizing Loss to Kevin Harvick

The countdown to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season opener at the Daytona 500 is down to just 27 days. The race, steeped in history and memorable moments—from Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s long-awaited victory in 1998 to nail-biting finishes—always promises drama. However, the 2007 race remains particularly etched in the NASCAR lore for its electrifying finish and the controversy it stirred.

Kevin Harvick despite not having the fastest car and battling overheating issues that year made a stunning comeback during the famed event. A pair of late-race cautions set the stage for a frantic dash to the finish. Harvick, maneuvering through the chaos, managed to pip Mark Martin at the start-finish line in a photo finish, while a maelstrom of crashes unfolded behind them.

As per NASCAR regulations, the field’s order is locked the moment a caution flag is waved due to an incident. According to NASCAR, Harvick had nosed ahead by the time they reached the first scoring loop following the accident. Martin, vexed by the outcome, commented, “NASCAR was doing their best to get an exciting finish to the Daytona 500. I have no idea what happened behind me.”

He further explained, “I know I was ahead when they were wrecking behind me, but my focus was on beating the 29 (of Harvick). The reason you’re not going to see me argue is that nobody wants to hear a grown man cry. That’s what it is and I’m not going to cry about it. It’s their decision. I’ll have to live with it.”

On this day in 2007, Kevin Harvick wins the Daytona 500 in this photo finish with Mark Martin. pic.twitter.com/uFfaeQ78sO — Nascarpixtures (@Nascarpixtures) February 18, 2021

The race was relatively sedate for the first 150 laps with minimal lead changes, most occurring during pit rotations. However, the final 50 laps showed a lot of action. The drama intensified when P2-place Kurt Busch and race leader Tony Stewart tangled on lap 154, triggering a series of multi-car wrecks that reshaped the race’s complexion.

Yet, it was Harvick who in a surge from 29th place caught up to Martin, who was leading the pack in the final stretch. Side by side, they thundered down the home straight, with Harvick inching ahead as they swept out of Turn 4, winning the race by mere inches at the checkered flag.

Behind them, a huge accident started as the chasing pack self-destructed, but the front two kept it clean as they raced for the line. However, Martin was ahead when seven cars began wrecking behind him. Inexplicably, NASCAR didn’t wave the caution until Harvick took the checkered flag.

Ultimately, despite the controversy, Harvick won in a thin finish, edging out Martin by just 0.020 seconds to claim his first Daytona 500 win. The victory not only marked Harvick’s entry into the list of Daytona champions but also cast the spotlight on NASCAR, prompting subsequent discussions about flag delays and race regulations.