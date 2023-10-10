Kyle Larson and William Byron Will Definitely Make the Championship Four, Claims NASCAR Hall of Famer

Like the previous years when Hendrick Motorsports would often be a force in the playoffs, this year William Byron remains a strong prospect and would most likely easily make it to the championship four race as well. 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson, despite struggling in the last round, also seems to be one of the frontrunners to make it to Phoenix.

Recently, former NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett spoke about why Byron would not be the only HMS driver at the season finale race. Instead, he could be joined by teammate Kyle Larson as well.

Dale Jarrett remains confident to see Kyle Larson and William Byron at Phoenix

While speaking on the Motorsports on NBC Podcast, Jarrett discussed why both Larson and Byron would be able to make it to the championship four. He stated, “I think it’s a lot because of the way that the tracks are set up here. You’re in this round of eight. William Byron and Kyle Larson both are just phenomenal at these racetracks.”

He added, “You know, they’ve won races at these tracks. They perform at a high level they lead a lot of laps, they cook themselves right in the mix, and when they don’t win, they finish in the top two or three.”

“So I think that speed is something that is wonderful to have at your disposal. And these first two races that line up at Las Vegas and Miami Homestead are gonna be that exactly. They both have shown that they have the talent to win at Martinsville also.”

This speculation arrived after Larson was only barely able to make the round of eight after the race at Charlotte Raceway. Although with the points reset now in effect, Larson does currently have the potential to make the final round, especially considering his prowess on some of these racetracks. But one bad race in the next three runs could turn the tables for him.

Kyle Larson was in a vulnerable moment after his crash at Charlotte practice

Just last weekend, the race at the Charlotte Roval proved to be a mammoth challenge for the HMS driver. Earlier in practice, the 2021 Cup Series champion had wrecked his car, rendering the chassis unrepairable. Thereafter, his team had to spend extra time to get the backup car race ready for Sunday.

Larson mentioned, “I was upset at myself that I crashed, obviously, but I was more upset that all those mechanics and people probably have been looking forward to the only Saturday at home all year long and they’re spending it at the shop until three in the morning. So, I was just embarrassed and upset.”

Despite the disappointment, and having to start from the back of the grid, Larson managed to make the most of his day. He ended up placing the car in the 13th place, hence scoring just enough points to move into the round of eight. Now with tracks such as Vegas, Homestead, and Martinsville ahead, there are high hopes for Larson to regain his composure and fight his way into the race at Phoenix Raceway.