Kyle Larson Cracks Formula for His Next NASCAR Championship

After finishing the 2024 Busch Light Clash in fifth position at the L.A. Coliseum, Kyle Larson traveled to Phoenix for his preparation for the Indianapolis 500. The prep that was initially scheduled for Tuesday was moved ahead to Monday, courtesy of the weather, and Larson figured out a key aspect that could have given him his second title in 2023.

Readying himself for laps on the #17 Arrow McLaren car, Larson was struck by its wildly impressive aero package. Posting a picture of the orange ride on social media, he wrote, “I needed this aero kit back in November”. Larson lost last year’s Championship 4 race to Ryan Blaney after failing to hold his advantage over him with 20 laps to go.

The aero package that NASCAR has used over these last few years has been typically favorable to Larson. In last year’s short track aero test at Phoenix, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver came out fastest on the grid lapping a speed of 131.258 miles per hour. The new 2023 package was expected to reduce up to 30 percent downforce to facilitate better passing.

However, the changes and updates did not come to Larson’s aid when it mattered the most. His struggles to pass Ross Chastain in the finale might have potentially eased a bit should he have had a better aero kit.

Kyle Larson’s words after losing out battle to Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney

While giving credit to Ryan Blaney’s fast car at Phoenix after the Championship 4, Larson also noted what he could have done to secure his win. He said, “I needed to come out the leader on that restart. Ross (Chastain) got a really good start from the second row. Was hoping I could’ve got clear of Denny (Hamlin), get the lead, and have Ross protect behind me. I’m not sure that would’ve made a difference. I was just not as good as a few guys, especially Blaney and Ross.”

On March 10, NASCAR will be testing its new 2024 aero package in the scheduled Cup Series race at Phoenix. Larson was a part of the two-day test back in December where the package was finalised. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels said, “The aero package we ended the test on everyone seemed to be favorable of, which is pretty normal splitter on the front of the car, a little taller spoiler and what NASCAR calls the simple diffuser on the rear.”

The #5 driver hopes the new kit will hopefully be favorable and help him go all the way in the 2024 championship.