mobile app bar

“So Depressing”: After Kyle Larson, William Byron Takes Swipe at NASCAR Product; Fans Comment on Dire State of Cup Racing

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"So Depressing": After Kyle Larson, William Byron Takes Swipe at NASCAR Product; Fans Comment on Dire State of Cup Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) before the start of the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The perennial issue of the NASCAR Next Gen car and the substandard racing product it showcases at tracks that were once known for nail-biting finishes continues to be the norm in 2025, with the likes of William Byron joining in the conversation.

Byron spoke his mind on how the junior categories of the sport, such as the Craftsman Truck Series, allow the drivers to get a feel for the car in and around others while also drafting in different ways, allowing drivers to manipulate fellow competitors.

This admission came last weekend after Byron took part in the Truck Series race at Kansas, after which he said, “It was fun. I enjoyed it. The truck drives a lot different which was kind of fun to slide it around. Can’t do much of it tomorrow.”

Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, also had a similar outlook on the Xfinity Series after competing in the second tier of the sport at Texas Motor Speedway, an outing which saw him win the race.

You can run much closer to people in Xfinity, which is nice. Kind of run in their wake a little bit better, and not be upset,” he opined after the event.

Larson also drew a direct comparison of how the Cup Series cars felt to drive, in contrast, adding, “The Cup [Series] car is much tougher to get to people and pass them. You can’t really manipulate their car.”

This public opinion from the drivers on how the junior categories essentially provided them with more tools than the Next Gen car and a better racing product on track, fans of the sport also did not hold back.

“Crazy every cup guy that goes down to trucks and Xfinity has so much fun and comment on how they can’t do anything in the cup cars,” wrote one person.

Another fan took a shot at Ryan Blaney and wrote, “And then you have Blaney saying he doesn’t know why to he fans are complaining about the racing.”

Meanwhile, one fan just pleaded for improvements to be made, saying, “So depressing to hear one of the best drivers in the sport say that, man. Gosh, can they fix the Next Gen already?”

With the upcoming All-Star Race, the same issues seem to be cropping up once again, with drivers asking for softer tires and/or a change of venue for the non-points-paying event.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these