“So Depressing”: After Kyle Larson, William Byron Takes Swipe at NASCAR Product; Fans Comment on Dire State of Cup Racing

The perennial issue of the NASCAR Next Gen car and the substandard racing product it showcases at tracks that were once known for nail-biting finishes continues to be the norm in 2025, with the likes of William Byron joining in the conversation.

Advertisement

Byron spoke his mind on how the junior categories of the sport, such as the Craftsman Truck Series, allow the drivers to get a feel for the car in and around others while also drafting in different ways, allowing drivers to manipulate fellow competitors.

This admission came last weekend after Byron took part in the Truck Series race at Kansas, after which he said, “It was fun. I enjoyed it. The truck drives a lot different which was kind of fun to slide it around. Can’t do much of it tomorrow.”

Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, also had a similar outlook on the Xfinity Series after competing in the second tier of the sport at Texas Motor Speedway, an outing which saw him win the race.

“You can run much closer to people in Xfinity, which is nice. Kind of run in their wake a little bit better, and not be upset,” he opined after the event.

Larson also drew a direct comparison of how the Cup Series cars felt to drive, in contrast, adding, “The Cup [Series] car is much tougher to get to people and pass them. You can’t really manipulate their car.”

This public opinion from the drivers on how the junior categories essentially provided them with more tools than the Next Gen car and a better racing product on track, fans of the sport also did not hold back.

“Crazy every cup guy that goes down to trucks and Xfinity has so much fun and comment on how they can’t do anything in the cup cars,” wrote one person.

Another fan took a shot at Ryan Blaney and wrote, “And then you have Blaney saying he doesn’t know why to he fans are complaining about the racing.”

Meanwhile, one fan just pleaded for improvements to be made, saying, “So depressing to hear one of the best drivers in the sport say that, man. Gosh, can they fix the Next Gen already?”

With the upcoming All-Star Race, the same issues seem to be cropping up once again, with drivers asking for softer tires and/or a change of venue for the non-points-paying event.