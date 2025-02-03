“Kyle Larson for Martin Truex Jr.”: NASCAR Fans Try to Make Sense of Blockbuster NBA Trade Involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

NASCAR is abuzz with the 2025 Cup Series season officially beginning with the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Elsewhere, the NBA world is similarly seething with excitement, too. The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis and sent strong tremors throughout the industry.

Doncic, 25, is a five-time NBA All-Star and one of the most valuable prospects currently. He was all set to sign a five-year extension with the Mavericks valued at $345 million before this sudden move was made. Davis, 31, on the other hand, is a ten-time NBA All-Star but is quickly catching up with age. He is not future-proof, to say.

News of this trade reached the racing tracks through social media, and NASCAR fans wanted to know what all this meant in stock car racing terms. As multiple threads of discussion transpired on the topic, one fan posted, “Hendrick Motorsports goes out of their way to trade Kyle Larson to RFK for Brad Keselowski.”

It might not be the most ideal comparison, considering Keselowski is the co-owner of RFK Racing. Hendrick Motorsports would need to buy out a stake in RFK Racing to get him on their side. Another fan drew better, “I was thinking more Chase Elliott for Joey Logano.” Yet another fan couldn’t make sense of the NBA trade.

They tried expressing the absurdity of it, “Larson and Elliott for LaJoie and the 2025 ARCA champion.” Clearly, they see the Maverick’s move as a downgrade. One more fan had the best comparison of them all, writing, “Larson for truex jr” Truex Jr. is a veteran driver who has won a Cup Series championship alongside other accolades.

Larson for truex jr — neo (@jonnysax) February 2, 2025

Larson is quickly on his way to creating a similar, if not better, legacy of his own. Trading him for Truex Jr. would be a move close to what the Mavericks and the Lakers have done. As Doncic heads to Los Angeles to pair with LeBron James, Davis will join Kyrie Irving in Dallas. The court is suddenly hotter than ever in the NBA.

The deal also includes the Utah Jazz. It will see the Lakers sign Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris and the Mavericks sign Max Christie and a first-round 2029 pick. The Jazz will get Jalen Hood-Schifino and several 2025 second-round picks, from the Los Angeles Clippers and the Mavericks, in return.