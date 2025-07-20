Kyle Larson Gives Brutal Reality Check to NASCAR Fans Who Disparage Sprint Car Racing

Kyle Larson (57) gets ready to hit the track at the World of Outlaws sprint car event Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin. | Image credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Larson pocketed the $100,000 top prize after winning at High Limit Racing’s Thursday Joker’s Jackpot, a crash-marred 40-lap showdown. With his deep roots in dirt and sprint car racing, Larson has long championed the discipline.

True to his nature, Larson rarely sits idle. Even midweek, he hunts for a track to conquer. While many fans believe he races sprint cars purely for fun and easy wins, this latest victory carries a different weight.

With his NASCAR Cup Series campaign stuck in a rut since his second failed double-duty attempt two months ago, the win could serve as a much-needed confidence boost. Yet, Larson treats sprint car racing with the same seriousness and respect he brings to any form of motorsport.

Fresh off his win, Larson remarked, “I think a lot of fans see me race (in NASCAR) on Sundays and have a misconception of sprint cars that this isn’t professional and I come ‘down’ to win these races. But it is the toughest form of racing that I get the chance to be a part of… This is as professional as it gets for American auto racing.”

For decades, sprint car racing has been the crucible where NASCAR drivers refine their throttle control and car-handling instincts, skills that translate seamlessly to Next Gen stock cars. Larson’s High Limit Racing has only amplified this tradition and breathed fresh energy into the sport.

“It is the toughest form of racing I get a chance to be part of.”@KyleLarsonRacin let the fans on @FS1 know how badass Sprint Car Racing is. pic.twitter.com/kW3EKgfvd3 — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) July 18, 2025

Additionally, a major breakthrough occurred when Larson’s Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot was broadcast live on FS1 this Thursday, marking the first national television coverage of sprint car racing since June 2020. Larson, both as a driver and series co-founder, celebrated the milestone as a watershed moment for the sport. His success also marked his first sprint car win at the Tony Stewart-owned Eldora Speedway since the 2021 Kings Royal.

Started in 2023 as a limited series, High Limit Racing was built to elevate sprint car racing by creating better opportunities for drivers, teams, and venues. Drawing inspiration from the financial flexibility of late model racing, Larson expanded the series in 2024 with the acquisition of the All-Star Circuit of Champions.

With national TV exposure and six-figure payouts now in play, High Limit Racing is gathering momentum and solidifying its position in American motorsports.