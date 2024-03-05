NASCAR Crew Chiefs: Who Is the Longest Serving NASCAR Crew Chief Currently Active?

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) talks to his crew chief Alan Gustafson during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 24, 2023, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

Crew chiefs play as good a role as a driver in determining the legacy of a team in NASCAR, serving as the key bridge between the crew, driver, and victory lane. Heading into the 2024 Cup Series season, Alan Gustafson is one name who brings more experience in this role than any other.

Advertisement

With 679 starts over the last 20 years, Gustafson is the most-tenured crew chief in the active NASCAR grid. He has won 38 races in this time, helming the teams of drivers like Kyle Busch, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, and Chase Elliott. He currently serves the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team for which Chase Elliott drives and has been doing so since 2016.

Gustafson said on the event of his 650th start last year, “For this to be my 19th season and just to survive this long in this sport and continue to be competitive, it’s a big deal to me.” He continued to thank Rick Hendrick and the other leaders at Hendrick Motorsports for giving him the opportunity to create an impact.

Advertisement

He has been a part of four Championship 4 races thus far. Three of these were with Elliott, and one with Jeff Gordon (2015). His start with Hendrick Motorsports came in 1999 when DeHart, then crew chief for the #5 team, offered him the chance to work in the team’s chassis department. Gustafson slowly climbed the ranks and became Kyle Busch’s crew chief in 2005.

Rodney Childers is right at the heels of Gustafson as the longest-serving crew chief

Mooresville native Rodney Childers got his start as the chief in the same year that Alan Gustafson did. While the latter handled Kyle Busch’s ride at Hendrick Motorsports in 2005, Childers captained Scott Riggs’ car at MB2 Motorsports. He has had 643 starts over the last 20 years and won 40 races in the time.

During his 600th start in 2022, he said, “To look back on it and say that you’ve crew chief-ed 600 races in the Cup Series is kind of crazy. Everybody goes through ups and downs and you wonder how it’s all going to go.” The majority of Childers’ experience comes from handling the #4 car of Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. Following Harvick’s retirement, he continues the role with Josh Berry in the seat.

Away from Gustafson and Childers, Team Penske’s Paul Wolfe is among the longest-tenured chiefs in the top tier. He has served as the crew chief in 463 races over the last 14 years and won 38 of them. All of his victories have come courtesy of two drivers, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.