Kyle Larson Leveraging NASCAR Platform for Noble Cause, Partners With Chevrolet for Auction

Through the Kyle Larson Foundation, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has helped several people and communities over the years and he will be doing so after the Sonoma weekend as well. This time, he will have the backing of Chevrolet and its 26 drivers across the Cup and Xfinity Series. It was recently revealed that the foundation would auction off signed visors used in the race by the Chevy drivers across the two NASCAR competitions to raise money for the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The visors will be signed by Larson and the driver to who the visor belongs. The online auction will run from June 8 at 9 am ET to June 12 at 10 pm ET on the Pristine Auction website.

“Anytime you can use our racing platform to raise money for a great cause is a good thing,” Larson said as per Speedway Digest. “I appreciate my partners at Pristine Auction, Chevrolet, and all the drivers participating in this program to help support my friends at the Urban Youth Racing School.”

The Kyle Larson Foundation, in partnership with Pristine Auction and Chevrolet, will auction off race-worn visors after Sonoma. Team Chevy has 26 drivers across the Xfinity and Cup Series races. The money raised will be for the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/ONTuMvjIC0 — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) June 6, 2024

Larson has always had a good relationship with the Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS) and he even presented a substantial Hendrick Family Foundation donation to them last year.

How Kyle Larson previously helped Urban Youth Racing School

It was the 25th anniversary of UYRS last year and the 2021 Cup Series champion presented them with a cheque of $25,000 by the Hendrick Family Foundation. The event was held at the Dover Motor Speedway and Larson also met 18 students on the track.

“Having events like this. Letting them come out and watch all of us race, and for some people, probably the first time ever behind the wheel of a go-kart. It just sparks interest. There’s a lot of business opportunities within motorsports. It’s not just being a driver. I hope we are making a lot of new race fans,” Yung Money said.

After the Indy 500 attempt on Memorial Day, seems like Yung Money is not yet finished taking NASCAR’s name to new heights outside the asphalt.