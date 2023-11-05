Kyle Larson Not Too Confident Ahead of Phoenix Despite Being Only Champion Left Standing

Kyle Larson secured himself in the championship four ahead of everyone at Homestead Miami a few weeks ago. After that, he should have had enough time to start focusing on the title decider race at Phoenix Raceway.

However, heading into the championship four weekends, the Hendrick Motorsports driver does not seem to feel all that confident, despite being the only previous champion in the mix. At the race this Sunday, Larson would be battling for the title against Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and William Byron.

Speaking ahead of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver explained why he did not feel confident even though he had the best qualifying session yesterday and seven top-five finishes throughout his career at the race track.

Kyle Larson doesn’t feel too confident ahead of the championship four-race

Speaking about his confidence levels, Larson stated, “I don’t know. I mean, last night I was not too confident, just more so confused. We qualified better today than I thought we would. I think my race car is quite a bit better than we were yesterday.”

“I understand it’s going to be a tough race. I don’t know. I mean, yeah, past results help confidence, but it’s a different race every time you come back,” he added.

While Larson did win his 2021 Cup Series title at this racetrack, he still feels a bit off when it comes to fighting for his second title this year. Most of the drivers alongside him would also put on their best show and showcased good performances around this track. Hence, when the race starts it will be all the more interesting to see who comes out on top.

At the moment, several people within the NASCAR community have been selecting Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney as their top pick for clinching the title. Meanwhile, others like Bell and Byron will put their best foot forward to claim the throne for themselves.