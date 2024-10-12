“Wish He’d Come Back”: NASCAR Honoring Former Cup Veteran at Charlotte Leaves Fans Yearning for More

May 26, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) takes the lead away from driver Ty Gibbs (54) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, recently active in providing aid to Hurricane Helene victims, has been honored as the honorary starter for this Sunday’s race at The Charlotte Roval, acknowledging his humanitarian efforts. Biffle has been instrumental, utilizing his helicopter to deliver supplies to stranded areas. Till Wednesday, Biffle had flown 9 days regularly into the rescue areas.

Additionally, the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will celebrate NASCAR icons Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards as Grand Marshals. Both legends are slated for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

In response to the ongoing needs from Hurricane Helene, Charlotte Motor Speedway, alongside North Wilkesboro Speedway, has been participating in relief drives. Charlotte Motor Speedway even extended its commitment, continuing to accept donations every Wednesday from 8 AM to 8 PM through the end of October.

Some fans expressed mixed feelings about Biffle’s role as just the honorary starter, waving only the green flag. Comments included sentiments like, “He should be leading the field to the checkered flag not waving the green! I wish he’d come back racing.”

Another fan suggested, “Gotta get him in the booth too for a while,” hoping to see Biffle contribute his insights during the race broadcast.

Others were fully supportive of NASCAR’s decision, with one fan stating, “This move is great. Greg Biffle has done so much for Western North Carolina in the last few weeks, he deserves to be recognized for this mission.” Another expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you Greg for doing way more than the VP is.”

A well-deserved honor for Greg Biffle. The former NASCAR driver has aided in relief efforts after Hurricane Helene, and will wave the green flag Sunday in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/GWTHozqt9P — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 11, 2024

Alongside Biffle, NASCAR teams also stepped up to assist victims of Hurricane Helene

As the death toll from Hurricane Helene reaches 235 across six states, the NASCAR community, including drivers like Biffle and major teams, are actively involved in relief efforts.

Biffle has teamed up with Starlink and Polaris to provide internet connectivity and mobile services to disconnected areas, also distributing several generators for power backup.

Similarly, NASCAR teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have dispatched their helicopters to aid those in remote locations.

These teams have also provided substantial financial support. Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive, and Speedway Motorsports have collectively pledged $2 million to Samaritan’s Purse for the relief operations. Last week, Joey Logano’s foundation announced a donation of $250,000 towards these efforts.

Furthermore, the NASCAR Foundation has committed $150,000 to the cause, and the 23XI Racing team, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has pledged $1 million to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene.