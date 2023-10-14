Denny Hamlin’s Approach Could Be NASCAR’s Savior Amid Rising Sponsor Influence: “It Makes NASCAR Wiggle”

Money has been one of the primary aspects that has dominated every form of motorsport since the start. However, in the recent couple of decades, the value of sponsorships has become the main driving force in sports such as Formula 1 or NASCAR. It has gone to a point where teams and organizations have become highly dependent on the funding coming in from the sponsor route.

Recently, while discussing if this overwhelming influence of sponsors has begun suffocation NASCAR, Kenny Wallace and eminent journalist Bob Pockrass began discussing the complex matter. During the podcast, Wallace asked Pockrass for his opinion on present-day NASCAR, if it had become too restricted and less enjoyable from the early days.

Insider explains if the influence of sponsors creating problems in NASCAR



Pockrass responded, “I mean, my opinion is that the sponsors still have way too much influence, but they pay for that influence right? And so the way to fix that is to make it so that the teams are less dependent on sponsorship right?”

He added, “And if they’re, if they can figure out the model and figure out this charter system to a point where the teams are less reliant on sponsorship, they A potentially can get, make more decisions based on talent rather than sponsors that the driver is bringing. And B, potentially let them be a little bit more themselves.”

The share of revenue received by the teams has also been one of the biggest talking points in the TV deal. The main idea is to make the teams more self-sustainable while reducing the influence of sponsors more into a support role.

Kenny Wallace explains why he likes Denny Hamlin in the current climate of NASCAR



Later in the same interview, Wallace mentioned, “Yeah, well, there’s no doubt we definitely on purpose dumbed the drivers down. That’s why I like Denny Hamlin. I like Actions Detrimental.”

He added, “I think, although it makes NASCAR wiggle a little bit uncomfortable. It’s like you said, you got to go outside your comfort zone, and Dale Jr. hired Denny Hamlin, and I think is really good for the sport.”

While most of the drivers have resorted to more of a toned-down PR-driven approach while on and off the race track, Hamlin is one of the few who take on things differently. The JGR driver often discusses things that modern-day NASCAR would deem controversial.

Such driver opinion podcasts and interactions have given a fresh perspective and opinion for the fan base, as opposed to the controlled comfort zone environment created by NASCAR.