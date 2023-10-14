HomeSearch

Denny Hamlin’s Approach Could Be NASCAR’s Savior Amid Rising Sponsor Influence: “It Makes NASCAR Wiggle”

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 14, 2023

Denny Hamlin’s Approach Could Be NASCAR’s Savior Amid Rising Sponsor Influence: “It Makes NASCAR Wiggle”

Sep 16, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during driver introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Money has been one of the primary aspects that has dominated every form of motorsport since the start. However, in the recent couple of decades, the value of sponsorships has become the main driving force in sports such as Formula 1 or NASCAR. It has gone to a point where teams and organizations have become highly dependent on the funding coming in from the sponsor route.

Recently, while discussing if this overwhelming influence of sponsors has begun suffocation NASCAR, Kenny Wallace and eminent journalist Bob Pockrass began discussing the complex matter. During the podcast, Wallace asked Pockrass for his opinion on present-day NASCAR, if it had become too restricted and less enjoyable from the early days.

Insider explains if the influence of sponsors creating problems in NASCAR

Pockrass responded, “I mean, my opinion is that the sponsors still have way too much influence, but they pay for that influence right? And so the way to fix that is to make it so that the teams are less dependent on sponsorship right?” 

He added, “And if they’re, if they can figure out the model and figure out this charter system to a point where the teams are less reliant on sponsorship, they A potentially can get, make more decisions based on talent rather than sponsors that the driver is bringing. And B, potentially let them be a little bit more themselves.”

The share of revenue received by the teams has also been one of the biggest talking points in the TV deal. The main idea is to make the teams more self-sustainable while reducing the influence of sponsors more into a support role.

Kenny Wallace explains why he likes Denny Hamlin in the current climate of NASCAR

Later in the same interview, Wallace mentioned, “Yeah, well, there’s no doubt we definitely on purpose dumbed the drivers down. That’s why I like Denny Hamlin. I like Actions Detrimental.”

He added, “I think, although it makes NASCAR wiggle a little bit uncomfortable. It’s like you said, you got to go outside your comfort zone, and Dale Jr. hired Denny Hamlin, and I think is really good for the sport.”

While most of the drivers have resorted to more of a toned-down PR-driven approach while on and off the race track, Hamlin is one of the few who take on things differently. The JGR driver often discusses things that modern-day NASCAR would deem controversial.

Such driver opinion podcasts and interactions have given a fresh perspective and opinion for the fan base, as opposed to the controlled comfort zone environment created by NASCAR.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal