Kyle Larson Wants to Provide “Freedom and Flexibility” to High Limit Teams Amid Extensive Schedule

The High Limit Racing Series is rapidly developing into one of the most acclaimed motorsports sanctioning bodies in the country, thanks to its transparent business model and strong fan appeal. One factor it is most appreciated for is the respect and consideration it provides to the teams and drivers who have invested their time, money, and effort into its ecosystem.

It has once again put this attribute on full display with the schedule it has announced for the 2026 racing season. Beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ending at Texas Motor Speedway, there will be a total of 66 races to decide the next High Limit Racing Series champion. Series co-owner Kyle Larson had clear reasons for choosing this particular number.

Larson explained them on The RACER Channel’s 6th Annual Industry Week, “Teams need to have the freedom and flexibility to go do what they want on some of the off weekends. Whether that’s being at your home base, or, if you’re feeling frisky, go race still.

“I think our teams enjoy it. We looked at the Outlaw schedule, and if it’s anything like normal, it’s 90 races. Every weekend, they’re racing.”

: The 2026 High Limit schedule is out! Which events are you planning to visit next year? pic.twitter.com/T1wUiIOkm7 — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) November 6, 2025

The World of Outlaws (WoO) is the biggest competitor to Larson’s series. He noted that racing every weekend, except the Fourth of July and Easter, as WoO demands, is a highly stressful affair, even more so than NASCAR. The Hendrick Motorsports driver felt that drivers would eventually get bored with such a schedule, which is why he opted for a considerably lower number of races.

Larson continued, “Our teams get to race for money in a less amount of races. I don’t know why you wouldn’t… Everybody would want to follow what we are doing because the flexibility of it all is incredible.” Ever since Larson announced the High Limit Racing Series, he has tried to pitch it as a better alternative to the World of Outlaws.

There have been constant comparisons between the two among drivers and fans as well. This latest declaration continues that unsaid war and promotes the High Limit Racing Series as the better platform. However, it should be noted that the number of races in the series has been increasing year on year.

In 2023, there were 12 inaugural races. In 2024, organizers made a major expansion, with more than 50 race nights. In 2025, there were 65 events across 36 different tracks.