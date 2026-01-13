Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains Why Drivers Will Place Importance on Every Race Under the Chase Format

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the icons seated beside NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell when he announced that the Cup Series would be returning to the previously used Chase format in 2026. His presence made it clear that he had a crucial role to play in the decision.

Junior believes that drivers will place more importance on every race under the new system because the points they start securing right from the Daytona 500 are what will ultimately decide if they race for the title or not. Gone are the days when a driver would finish last and still not bat an eye because he knows that he only needs to win one regular-season race to enter the playoffs.

“Every race is going to matter. Even if you make the playoffs, some guys in certain areas of that seating are going to have a harder job than others. The benefits to the top-3, bonus points, and so forth, in terms of how they will seed the field. The success they have in the regular season is really going to put them in an incredible position to have a chance to win the championship.”

#NASCAR … Dale Jr. likes the Chase format because “every race is going to matter.” pic.twitter.com/cAygOs047L — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) January 12, 2026

Any serious title contender will understand that consistent performance is no longer an option. The higher he finishes in the regular season, the more his chances of becoming champion. The influence of luck has been brought down a great deal, and it is all going to be about skill across different track types and consistency from here on.

Drivers now have a clear objective to race with

Dale Jr. also explained that the Chase format is a lot easier to understand for fans. They will be able to follow the sport with clarity in their minds and won’t have to confuse themselves with unnecessary details. Success in the early part of the season doesn’t automatically mean that a driver has his postseason berth secured.

He could still perform poorly across a string of races in the midseason and ruin his chances of making it to the Chase. This possibility, Dale Jr. believes, is an important addition to the mix. He said, “So, even though my driver may have success early on in the season, it does not assure him success in the postseason.”

“With the way that they’re going to stack the bonus points and everything else, it’s critical that these drivers have success every single week. Every single race, every single lap will have more importance.” The season will begin with the Daytona 500 on February 15.