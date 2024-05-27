Kyle Larson Will Be Back at the Indy 500 in 2025, NASCAR Driver Reveals After Disappointing End

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

Kyle Larson might have hoped to make history on Sunday but adverse weather conditions made sure that he had one of the most disappointing weekends of his career. The Indy 500 was delayed by four hours due to rain and the 2021 Cup Series Champion made mistakes that ruined what might have been a spectacular finish in the top 10. So it’s no surprise that the 31-year-old wants to come back to the sport next year to try and make things right.

Advertisement

There was a point in the race where the Arrow McLaren driver was running in third place. However, Larson’s inexperience with open-wheel racing caused him to lock up his brakes and lose track position. He also sped on pit road which resulted in a penalty. At the end of it all, Yung Money was only able to muster a P18 finish.

“I would definitely love to be back next year,” he said after the race. “I feel like I learned a lot throughout the race. I made a couple mistakes early there with the restart. Not sure what I did wrong there, but somehow got myself into third. I felt like I did a really good job on the restarts and learned a lot. Definitely feel good about knowing what I would need different for the balance when I come back to help runs and stuff.”

“I would definitely love to be back next year.” Kyle Larson reflects on his performance in his first INDYCAR race. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/hESHuxMIrl — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2024

Rain ruined Kyle Larson’s Coke 600 aspirations as well

The disappointment of the IndyCar race could have been washed away by a good Coca-Cola 600 run. But we all know how that ended. Since the Indy 500 was hit by a weather delay, Larson wasn’t able to make it to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on time. The rain followed him there as well. He might have hoped to run till the end of the race but NASCAR called off the event due to adverse weather conditions and that was the end of his weekend.

“I’m very, very thankful for the experience obviously — everything about the two weeks [at Indy] and all that was great until today. It’s just sad. Everything that could have gone wrong today, went wrong. Hopefully, I get to do it again in the future and hopefully, the weather is better,” he said in Charlotte as per FOX.

This weekend wasn’t in favor of Young Money. But hopefully, he’ll get his shot at redemption once again come next year.