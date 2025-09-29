Tyler Reddick Becomes Emotional Talking About Son’s Health After Wife’s Post on Social Media

While the rest of the Round of 12 field keeps its eyes on the chase for the Round of 8, Tyler Reddick shoulders a far heavier burden. Away from the racetrack, his four-month-old son is in the ICU battling serious heart issues. It is a fight Reddick and his wife, Alexa, are navigating in the public eye.

Advertisement

Alexa shared the news earlier on social media, posting photos of their son with an oxygen tube and writing, “After a run around for months with the pediatrician office, I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom’s gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa DeLeon Reddick (@alexareddick_)

Alexa’s message showed both pain and faith: “Please, please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart. With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s, I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function,” she added.

On track, the 23XI Racing driver brought the No. 45 home inside the top 10 at Kansas Speedway. Still, he remains 29 points adrift in 11th place, staring down the cutline.

After the race, however, Reddick‘s focus was understandably elsewhere. Fighting back emotion, he admitted, “It’s difficult, it’s not what you want for your kids. It’s not, as a father, my first son, Beau’s hit his head, bruised himself up, cut himself up, but yeah.”

“What my son Rookie is going through is serious. A tricky situation and just more than anything, just ready to get on a plane and go home… Thankfully, he’s doing well enough that I don’t know where you even classify it. I would[n’t] say it was off the table depending on how things were going, but thankfully he’s doing well enough to where me and my wife are on the same page about staying,” Reddick added.

Tyler Reddick on his four-month-old son Rookie being in the ICU undergoing tests after showing signs of heart failure: “It’s difficult. … What my son Rookie is going through is serious. A tricky situation. More than anything, I’m just ready to get on a plane and go home.” pic.twitter.com/7FArQ50fW0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 28, 2025

Beyond Alexa’s post, updates remain low. What’s certain is that Rookie’s condition is critical, demanding both the best medical care and every prayer the family can gather.

Reddick now fights two battles: one on the track, as he claws for a place in the Round of 8, and another at home, watching his infant son wage the fight of his young life.