“It F**k**g Sucks”: Denny Hamlin Honest Admission After 23XI Racing’s Pitcrew Woes

Tyler Reddick wasn’t very happy with his runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday. One of the reasons was because of how close he was to the win. However, the main displeasure was with his pit crew and the way they failed him yet again. Ask Reddick’s teammate, Bubba Wallace. Even this man had faced multiple issues on the pit road last year. Needless to say, their boss, Denny Hamlin, agreed.

On lap 211 of the Pennzoil 400, Reddick had a 13-second stop (which is quite long according to usual team standards). Before that on lap 84, he had pit troubles when he parked too close to the pit wall. Referring to his woes, the #45 driver said in an interview, “We had a really good car, just stupid mistakes on pit road. Same s***, different year. It gets kind of frustrating. We’ll continue to work on it.”

Responding to that, Hamlin said, “When I had to start this damn thing from scratch, I had nobody… This is just part of starting a team and trying to do this on your own. It’s a process, and it f**k**g sucks; I know it sucks. It’s keeping the 23XI guys out of victory lane. No question about it.”

Sadly, bigshot teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing keep the experienced pit crew members under contract for multiple years, leaving relatively new teams like 23XI Racing to make do with the young and inexperienced guys.

Denny Hamlin admitted that if Reddick had Larson’s pit crew, the narrative could have been entirely different. Not like Reddick would have dominated Larson, but at least Yung Money would have had some serious competition to deal with.

Tyler Reddick’s team unveils a new look for Phoenix

With renewed hopes of scoring their first win of the season came a fresh paint scheme for the #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE. On Wednesday, the team revealed Tyler Reddick’s new Mobil 1 Pegasus paint scheme for the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway. So what is the first impression of the new look?

Well, there isn’t a lot going on with the design other than the red Pegasus and the word “BEAST” written in green. On one look, some might feel like it doesn’t have that x-factor that other Mobil 1 cars have. However, sometimes you need to let simplicity shine. And that’s exactly what’s happening here.

The simple design of Reddick’s car gives it an overall minimalistic, yet sharp look.