Kyle Larson’s Truck From Historic Weekend Up for Sale, Listed at $65,000

Spire Motorsports has been one of the top spenders in NASCAR in the last couple of years. It bought a new race shop, signed multiple drivers, and more, all in an attempt to become a top dog. It has now made a move to recoup some of that money by listing some trucks for sale. Part of the clearance is the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado that Kyle Larson used to win the 2023 Tyson 250 in North Wilkesboro.

Listed on racingjunk.com, the truck has been priced at $65,000. The hefty sum is justified by the historic performance that Larson put up in it. He entered the race as a substitute driver for Alex Bowman, led 138 of 252 laps, and beat Ty Majeski to victory lane by 0.974 seconds. He became the first driver in 27 years to win a NASCAR race at North Wilkesboro’s short track.

It was also his third Craftsman Truck Series win. He later told the press, “It was a really fun track there, especially in the truck where you can use the apron and such at both ends. I had a good time. That was a lot of fun on the long runs.” The Silverado proved to be an able weapon in his hands to secure the win. This alone makes it a worthy addition to any garage.

But that’s not all. The truck was also the one that Rajah Caruth used to qualify for pole position at the Indianapolis Raceway Park this year. He set a lap of 22.863 seconds at a speed of 108.017 miles per hour.

He said after the effort, “I was honestly surprised. I was enthused with our HendrickCars.com Silverado. Kind of after a long run in practice I’m honestly really surprised by the qualifying speed.”

Kyle Larson wins the 2023 All-Star race in North Wilkesboro

Spire Motorsports will accept cash and wire transfers for the price of the truck. Fans would agree that obtaining a NASCAR race-winning truck for as low as $65,000 is a deal that the heavens would cry over.

The exact reason for the team to be getting rid of the vehicle is yet unknown. One can only figure that too many zeroes have been cut from its bank with all the purchases.

After his riot in the Truck Series on that weekend in North Wilkesboro, Larson got into his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for the All-Star race. He led 145 of the 146 laps and scored another utterly dominating victory. The prize for that was the honor of being a winner and a check for $1 million.

It was his third All-Star Race win. The first two came at Charlotte and Texas in 2019 and 2021, respectively. At the end of the weekend, Larson was the only name that every mouth in the racing community was left uttering.